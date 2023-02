Senior guard Marcus Gomez scored 25 points to help Las Vegas to a one-point road win over Green Valley on Wednesday.

Green Valley's Gaston Zumaya (3) tries to drive past Las Vegas' Jordan Stevens (24), left, and Las Vegas' Tayshaun Jackson (3) during the second half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas' Tayshaun Jackson (3) shoots over Green Valley's Gaston Zumaya (3), behind, as Green Valley's Theodore Edquilang (1) looks on during the first half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas' Marcus Gomez (4) tries to drive past Green Valley's Scott Hammond (2) during the first half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas' Naseer Sims (1) and Green Valley's Brock Barney (12) battle for a loose ball as Las Vegas' Collin McCoy (12) looks on during the first half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Green Valley's Scott Hammond (2) goes to the basket as Las Vegas' Bryce Davis (14) defends during the second half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Green Valley's Scott Hammond (2) tries to shoot as Las Vegas' Marcus Gomez (4), center, and Las Vegas' Bryce Davis (14), right, defend during the second half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Green Valley's Brock Barney (12) looks to pass against Las Vegas' Tayshaun Jackson (3) during the second half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Green Valley's Gaston Zumaya (3) loses a ball as Las Vegas' Jordan Stevens (24) defends during the second half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas' Marcus Gomez (4) shoots over Green Valley's Scott Hammond (2) during the first half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Green Valley's Gaston Zumaya (3) grabs the rebound against Las Vegas' Jordan Massey (0), left, and Las Vegas' Jordan Stevens (24) during the first half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vega's Tayshaun Jackson (3) shoots over Green Valley's Gaston Zumaya (3), behind, as Green Valley's Theodore Edquilang (1) looks on during the first half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Green Valley's Justyn Delzeit (23) keeps a ball away from Las Vega's Naseer Sims (1), right, during the first half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Senior guard Marcus Gomez scored 25 points to help Las Vegas outlast Green Valley for a 51-50 road win in a boys basketball game Wednesday night.

Sophomore guard Gaston Zumaya scored 26 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Gators.

