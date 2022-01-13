56°F
Boys Basketball

Las Vegas players nominated for McDonald’s All-American Games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2022 - 5:25 pm
 
Bishop Gorman High School's Darrion Williams (5) shoots over Evangel Christian School's Christi ...
Bishop Gorman High School's Darrion Williams (5) shoots over Evangel Christian School's Christian Spalding, left, in the first half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Ten basketball players from the Las Vegas Valley were among 11 from Nevada nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American Games.

Bishop Gorman had three boys nominated — Ryan Abelman, James Freeman and Darrion Williams. Coronado’s Richard Isaacs and Las Vegas’ Taviontae Jackson were also nominated, as was Incline’s Torak Valosek.

Centennial’s Kennedy Lee and Mary McMorris, Desert Pines’ Arielle Davis, Shadow Ridge’s Jamia Carter and Spring Valley’s Aaliyah Gayles were nominated to play in the girls game.

The top 24 boys and 24 girls will be selected Jan. 25, and the announcement will be made between noon and 1 p.m. on ESPN’s NBA Today. The games will be played March 29, with the girls at 3:30 p.m. and the boys at 6 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

