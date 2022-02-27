Liberty stuns Bishop Gorman to win Class 5A boys state title

Liberty stunned Bishop Gorman in overtime to win the Class 5A boys state basketball championship Saturday night in Reno. The Gaels had won nine straight titles.

Liberty High School's Dedan Thomas (11) drives past Bishop Gorman High School's Ryan Abelman (0) during the second half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

RENO — Liberty stunned Bishop Gorman 63-62 in overtime to win the Class 5A boys state basketball championship Saturday night at Lawlor Events Center. The Gaels had won nine straight titles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.