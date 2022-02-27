47°F
Boys Basketball

Liberty stuns Bishop Gorman to win Class 5A boys state title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2022 - 6:37 pm
 
Liberty High School's Dedan Thomas (11) drives past Bishop Gorman High School's Ryan Abelman (0 ...
Liberty High School's Dedan Thomas (11) drives past Bishop Gorman High School's Ryan Abelman (0) during the second half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

RENO — Liberty stunned Bishop Gorman 63-62 in overtime to win the Class 5A boys state basketball championship Saturday night at Lawlor Events Center. The Gaels had won nine straight titles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

