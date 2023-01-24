46°F
Boys Basketball

Mojave uses 4th-quarter run to blow past Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2023 - 9:33 pm
 
Updated January 23, 2023 - 9:42 pm
Mojave's Zaccarion Jackson (1) reaches for the rebound against Las Vegas' Tayshaun Jackson (3) ...
Mojave's Zaccarion Jackson (1) reaches for the rebound against Las Vegas' Tayshaun Jackson (3) during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mojave's Tony Williams (10) drives to the basket past Las Vegas' guard Tayshaun Jackson (3) dur ...
Mojave's Tony Williams (10) drives to the basket past Las Vegas' guard Tayshaun Jackson (3) during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mojave's Tony Williams (10) drives to the basket through traffic during the first half of a bas ...
Mojave's Tony Williams (10) drives to the basket through traffic during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mojave's Montez Simmons (12) shoots over Las Vegas' Naseer Sims (1) during the first half of a ...
Mojave's Montez Simmons (12) shoots over Las Vegas' Naseer Sims (1) during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mojave's Nathan Sherrard (13) drives the ball against Las Vegas during the first half of a bask ...
Mojave's Nathan Sherrard (13) drives the ball against Las Vegas during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mojave's Nathan Sherrard (13) shoots under pressure from Las Vegas' Collin Mccoy (12) during th ...
Mojave's Nathan Sherrard (13) shoots under pressure from Las Vegas' Collin Mccoy (12) during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mojave's Jameer Mcneal (5) shoots against Las Vegas during the first half of a basketball game ...
Mojave's Jameer Mcneal (5) shoots against Las Vegas during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Jordan Massey (0) tries to shoot around Mojave's Ja'marion Smith (15) during the fir ...
Las Vegas' Jordan Massey (0) tries to shoot around Mojave's Ja'marion Smith (15) during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mojave's Nathan Sherrard (13) shoots against Las Vegas' Jordan Massey (0) during the first half ...
Mojave's Nathan Sherrard (13) shoots against Las Vegas' Jordan Massey (0) during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Marcus Gomez (4) shoots over Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3) during the second half of a bask ...
Las Vegas' Marcus Gomez (4) shoots over Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3) during the second half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Bryce Davis (14) drives to the basket past Mojave's Zaccarion Jackson (1) during the ...
Las Vegas' Bryce Davis (14) drives to the basket past Mojave's Zaccarion Jackson (1) during the second half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Jordan Massey (0) lays up the ball in front of Mojave's Zaccarion Jackson (1) during ...
Las Vegas' Jordan Massey (0) lays up the ball in front of Mojave's Zaccarion Jackson (1) during the second half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Tayshaun Jackson (3) drives the ball around Mojave's Zarshon Cousin (11) during the ...
Las Vegas' Tayshaun Jackson (3) drives the ball around Mojave's Zarshon Cousin (11) during the second half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3) lays up the ball over Las Vegas' Tayshaun Jackson (3) during the second ...
Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3) lays up the ball over Las Vegas' Tayshaun Jackson (3) during the second half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Tayshaun Jackson (3) shoots against Mojave during the second half of a basketball ga ...
Las Vegas' Tayshaun Jackson (3) shoots against Mojave during the second half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Marcus Gomez (4) lays up the ball against Mojave during the second half of a basketb ...
Las Vegas' Marcus Gomez (4) lays up the ball against Mojave during the second half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' guard Tayshaun Jackson (3) brings the ball up court as Mojave's Zaccarion Jackson (1 ...
Las Vegas' guard Tayshaun Jackson (3) brings the ball up court as Mojave's Zaccarion Jackson (1) defends during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3) lays up the ball around Las Vegas' Naseer Sims (1) during the first half ...
Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3) lays up the ball around Las Vegas' Naseer Sims (1) during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mojave's Casen Lochridge (4) passes the ball as Las Vegas' Jordan Stevens (24) defends during t ...
Mojave's Casen Lochridge (4) passes the ball as Las Vegas' Jordan Stevens (24) defends during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mojave's Ja'marion Smith (15) grabs the rebound against Las Vegas' Jordan Stevens (24) and Tays ...
Mojave's Ja'marion Smith (15) grabs the rebound against Las Vegas' Jordan Stevens (24) and Tayshaun Jackson (3) during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas handled Mojave’s pressure defense for the first three quarters in a key Class 4A Lake League matchup Monday night.

But in the fourth quarter, the Rattlers’ defense broke the Wildcats.

Mojave held Las Vegas scoreless in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter with nine forced turnovers and went on a 20-0 run en route to a 79-56 win at Las Vegas High.

Sophomore guard C.J. Shaw led Mojave (14-5, 4-0 Class 4A Lake) with 31 points, and junior guard Nathan Sherrard scored 15.

“It was just a change of energy,” Mojave coach KeJuan Clark said of the fourth-quarter run. “We could have been doing that all game. It just clicks, we get a few steals, get a few breakaways, make a few shots and we just keep going on that.”

The Wildcats ended the scoring drought with a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Tayshaun Jackson, who led Las Vegas (12-8, 3-1, 4A Lake) with 20 points, with about two minutes left.

Las Vegas weathered Mojave’s defense early, overcoming seven first-quarter turnovers to lead 15-14 after the quarter.

Both offenses picked up in the second quarter, with Las Vegas scoring nine quick points to lead 23-14. Mojave answered with a 13-1 run to take a two-point lead.

Jackson scored 10 points and Shaw 11 in the second quarter, as both teams traded baskets the rest of the half and went to the locker room tied at 34.

Clark said Mojave’s energy wasn’t where it needed to be early in the game.

“Our energy from the beginning has to be high, not once when the other team is getting in their groove and we decide to get into our groove,” Clark said. “We have to go hard the whole time, all 32 minutes.”

The Rattlers’ defense started to pick up in the third quarter, limiting the Wildcats to four made field goals. Mojave ended the quarter with a 6-1 run in the final two minutes to lead 55-51.

With its defense forcing turnovers and Mojave controlling the boards, its offense was able to utilize a balanced scoring attack of driving to the basket and knocking down outside shots to pull away.

“Defense was our main goal in the second half, it’s what made us get that 20-0 run,” Shaw said. “It’s a big energy boost. The bench got us hyped, and we just kept it going.”

As Mojave went on its run to a 4A state championship last year, its defense was given the nickname “32 minutes of controlled chaos.” Clark said they have to get back to that mentality to avoid slow starts.

“We have to get used to going to away games and foreign situations and being prepared to play,” Clark said. “We started out slow, and we have to stop our slow starts.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

