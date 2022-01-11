Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.

(Getty Images)

PREPS MONDAY

Monday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Ernest Brown, Las Vegas — The junior scored 14 points in a 59-49 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior scored 30 points in a 59-49 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Tayan Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 23 points in a 59-49 loss to Las Vegas.

Girls

Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The senior scored 17 points in a 63-55 win over Faith Lutheran.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore scored 20 points in a 63-55 loss to Desert Oasis.

Mya Harper, Legacy — The freshman scored 19 points in a 37-33 win over Cheyenne.

Hailey Mannella, Desert Oasis — The junior scored 14 points in a 63-55 win over Faith Lutheran.

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior scored 20 points in a 63-55 loss to Desert Oasis.

Autumn Shulkusky, Cheyenne — The senior scored 14 points in a 37-33 loss to Legacy.

Monday’s scores

Boys

Cheyenne 71, Legacy 63

Las Vegas 59, Cimarron-Memorial 49

Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 72, Pinecrest Cadence 52

Girls

Boulder City 54, Del Sol 29

Cimarron-Memorial 61, Doral Academy 34

Desert Oasis 63, Faith Lutheran 55

Legacy 37, Cheyenne 33

Tech 55, Sky Pointe 25

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.