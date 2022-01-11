Monday’s best high school basketball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.
PREPS MONDAY
Boys
Ernest Brown, Las Vegas — The junior scored 14 points in a 59-49 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior scored 30 points in a 59-49 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Tayan Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 23 points in a 59-49 loss to Las Vegas.
Girls
Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The senior scored 17 points in a 63-55 win over Faith Lutheran.
Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore scored 20 points in a 63-55 loss to Desert Oasis.
Mya Harper, Legacy — The freshman scored 19 points in a 37-33 win over Cheyenne.
Hailey Mannella, Desert Oasis — The junior scored 14 points in a 63-55 win over Faith Lutheran.
Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior scored 20 points in a 63-55 loss to Desert Oasis.
Autumn Shulkusky, Cheyenne — The senior scored 14 points in a 37-33 loss to Legacy.
Monday’s scores
Boys
Cheyenne 71, Legacy 63
Las Vegas 59, Cimarron-Memorial 49
Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 72, Pinecrest Cadence 52
Girls
Boulder City 54, Del Sol 29
Cimarron-Memorial 61, Doral Academy 34
Desert Oasis 63, Faith Lutheran 55
Legacy 37, Cheyenne 33
Tech 55, Sky Pointe 25
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.