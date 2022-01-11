42°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Boys Basketball

Monday’s best high school basketball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2022 - 12:35 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

PREPS MONDAY

Monday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Ernest Brown, Las Vegas — The junior scored 14 points in a 59-49 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior scored 30 points in a 59-49 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Tayan Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 23 points in a 59-49 loss to Las Vegas.

Girls

Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The senior scored 17 points in a 63-55 win over Faith Lutheran.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore scored 20 points in a 63-55 loss to Desert Oasis.

Mya Harper, Legacy — The freshman scored 19 points in a 37-33 win over Cheyenne.

Hailey Mannella, Desert Oasis — The junior scored 14 points in a 63-55 win over Faith Lutheran.

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior scored 20 points in a 63-55 loss to Desert Oasis.

Autumn Shulkusky, Cheyenne — The senior scored 14 points in a 37-33 loss to Legacy.

Monday’s scores

Boys

Cheyenne 71, Legacy 63

Las Vegas 59, Cimarron-Memorial 49

Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 72, Pinecrest Cadence 52

Girls

Boulder City 54, Del Sol 29

Cimarron-Memorial 61, Doral Academy 34

Desert Oasis 63, Faith Lutheran 55

Legacy 37, Cheyenne 33

Tech 55, Sky Pointe 25

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Friday’s best high school basketball performances
Friday’s best high school basketball performances
2
Thursday’s best high school basketball performances
Thursday’s best high school basketball performances
3
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
4
Worn-out fields small part of maintenance backlog plaguing CCSD
Worn-out fields small part of maintenance backlog plaguing CCSD
5
Texas Station closing as COVID test site; other options open
Texas Station closing as COVID test site; other options open
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST