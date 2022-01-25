Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.

Desert Oasis’ Paige Parlanti (24) shoots a free throw in the second quarter during a girls high school basketball game against Faith Lutheran on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Monday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Nakalayah Fabello, Valley — The junior scored 19 points in a 60-43 win over Clark.

Kevan Wilkins, Valley — The freshman scored 21 points in a 60-43 win over Clark.

Girls

Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 18 points in a 55-8 win over Cristo Rey.

Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored 23 points in a 59-18 win over Legacy.

Rylee Hjorth, Foothill — The freshman scored 21 points in a 62-39 win over Canyon Springs.

Grace Knox, Spring Valley — The freshman scored 18 points in a 67-7 win over Green Valley.

Bree Leavitt, Boulder City — The junior scored 24 points in a 52-22 win over Eldorado.

Akaylah Thrower, Somerset Losee — The sophomore had 19 points and five steals in a 57-15 win over Sky Pointe.

Ashari Thrower, Somerset Losee — The senior had 14 points and five steals in a 57-15 win over Sky Pointe.

Monday’s scores

Boys

Foothill 49, Canyon Springs 44 (OT)

Valley 60, Clark 43

Virgin Valley 70, Equipo Academy 17

Girls

Bishop Gorman 59, Legacy 18

Boulder City 52, Eldorado 22

Calvary Chapel, 55, Cristo Rey 8

Clark 59, Valley 12

Centennial 65, Coronado 20

Desert Oasis 58, Shadow Ridge 54

Foothill 62, Canyon Springs 39

Somerset Losee 57, Sky Pointe 15

Spring Valley 67, Green Valley 7

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.