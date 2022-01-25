Monday’s best high school basketball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.
Boys
Nakalayah Fabello, Valley — The junior scored 19 points in a 60-43 win over Clark.
Kevan Wilkins, Valley — The freshman scored 21 points in a 60-43 win over Clark.
Girls
Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 18 points in a 55-8 win over Cristo Rey.
Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored 23 points in a 59-18 win over Legacy.
Rylee Hjorth, Foothill — The freshman scored 21 points in a 62-39 win over Canyon Springs.
Grace Knox, Spring Valley — The freshman scored 18 points in a 67-7 win over Green Valley.
Bree Leavitt, Boulder City — The junior scored 24 points in a 52-22 win over Eldorado.
Akaylah Thrower, Somerset Losee — The sophomore had 19 points and five steals in a 57-15 win over Sky Pointe.
Ashari Thrower, Somerset Losee — The senior had 14 points and five steals in a 57-15 win over Sky Pointe.
Monday’s scores
Boys
Foothill 49, Canyon Springs 44 (OT)
Valley 60, Clark 43
Virgin Valley 70, Equipo Academy 17
Girls
Bishop Gorman 59, Legacy 18
Boulder City 52, Eldorado 22
Calvary Chapel, 55, Cristo Rey 8
Clark 59, Valley 12
Centennial 65, Coronado 20
Desert Oasis 58, Shadow Ridge 54
Foothill 62, Canyon Springs 39
Somerset Losee 57, Sky Pointe 15
Spring Valley 67, Green Valley 7
