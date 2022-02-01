Monday’s high school basketball performances

Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.

(Getty Images)

Monday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Ivan Adams, Tech — The senior scored 16 points in a 50-47 win over Coral Academy.

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 20 points and five assists in a 62-55 win over Cheyenne.

Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines — The junior scored 17 points in a 79-60 loss to Coronado.

Caleb Clements, Sky Pointe — The senior scored 19 points in a 63-53 loss to Virgin Valley.

Pharaoh Compton, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 62-55 win over Cheyenne.

Amar Das, Sky Pointe — The senior scored 18 points in a 63-53 loss to Virgin Valley.

Frank Evans, Eldorado — The senior scored 20 points in an 88-65 loss to Sierra Vista.

Osiris Grady, Coronado — The junior scored 25 points in a 79-60 win over Desert Pines.

Richard Isaacs, Coronado — The senior scored 21 points in a 79-60 win over Desert Pines.

Joshua Jefferson, Liberty — The senior scored 20 points in a 78-47 win over Centennial.

Ira Mayweather, Eldorado — The senior scored 18 points in an 88-65 loss to Sierra Vista.

John Mobley, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 22 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three assists in an 84-56 win over Palo Verde.

Paisley Nickelson, Palo Verde — The senior had 19 points and three rebounds in an 84-56 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Cameron Perkins, Virgin Valley — The senior scored 17 points in a 63-53 win over Sky Pointe.

Jase Richardson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 20 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in an 84-56 win over Palo Verde.

C.J. Shaw, Mojave — The freshman scored 23 points in a 64-53 win over Green Valley.

Monday’s scores

Boys

Arbor View 54, Faith Lutheran 52

Bishop Gorman 84, Palo Verde 56

Bonanza 81, Shadow Ridge 69

Boulder City 56, SLAM Nevada 49

Canyon Springs 62, Clark 27

Coronado 79, Desert Pines 60

Durango 82, Foothill 49

Las Vegas 67, Silverado 62

Liberty 78, Centennial 47

Mojave 64, Green Valley 53

Rancho 68, Sunrise Mountain 44

Sierra Vista 88, Eldorado 65

Spring Valley 62, Cheyenne 55

Tech 50, Coral Academy 47

Virgin Valley 63, Sky Pointe 53

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.