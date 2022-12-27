58°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Boys Basketball

Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s Giali Chapman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2022 - 9:40 am
 
Mojave guard Giali Chapman (2) attempts to drive the lane while defended by Spring Valley&#x201 ...
Mojave guard Giali Chapman (2) attempts to drive the lane while defended by Spring Valley’s guard Alijah Adem (31) during the second half of the NIAA Class 4A boys basketball state championship game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mojave senior Giali Chapman knows being aggressive helps him keep control of the team as the Rattlers’ point guard.

After Mojave lost its first two games of the Tarkanian Classic, Chapman said the team needed a bounce-back performance. And he knew it started with him being aggressive to close out the tournament.

“I stayed aggressive all throughout the game,” Chapman said. “I was rebounding and on the ball with aggression. That set the tone for the team, and everybody was aggressive.”

Chapman scored 23 points for the Rattlers in a 78-70 win last Thursday over St. Mary’s (Arizona) as they won their last two games of the tournament. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

As the Rattlers’ leader on the floor, Chapman understands the importance of controlling the team during the game. He called it “controlled chaos” and believes they play at a different level.

“When I’m in control of the team and leading the team the right way, vocally and setting the tone, we’re really dangerous,” Chapman said.

After winning the Class 4A state title last season, Chapman said he has embraced the challenge from coach KeJuan Clark to stay motivated this season.

“As long as everybody stays hungry and wants to be the best version of themselves, that’s ultimately the plan, and we’ll live with the results,” Chapman said.

Chapman said his goal for this season was to win another state title and also showcase the confidence he’s developed in the offseason.

“I just want to turn some heads this year, especially for myself,” Chapman said. “I feel like if I go all out this year, it’ll set the tone for them going into next season.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
15 Bishop Gorman football players sign with Division I schools
15 Bishop Gorman football players sign with Division I schools
2
Gorman falls in championship game at Tarkanian Classic
Gorman falls in championship game at Tarkanian Classic
3
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
4
Bishop Gorman names new football coach
Bishop Gorman names new football coach
5
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Charlece Ohiaeri
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Charlece Ohiaeri
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Elijah Burney
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Elijah Burney
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Mason Abittan
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Mason Abittan
Mojave takes down Faith Lutheran in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Mojave takes down Faith Lutheran in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Heaven Hill
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Heaven Hill
Palo Verde edges Shadow Ridge in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Palo Verde edges Shadow Ridge in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Arbor View rolls past Shadow Ridge in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Arbor View rolls past Shadow Ridge in boys basketball — PHOTOS