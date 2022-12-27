Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s Giali Chapman

Mojave senior point guard Giali Chapman scored 23 points as the Rattlers defeated St. Mary’s (Arizona) 78-70 in their final game of the Tarkanian Classic last Thursday.

Mojave guard Giali Chapman (2) attempts to drive the lane while defended by Spring Valley’s guard Alijah Adem (31) during the second half of the NIAA Class 4A boys basketball state championship game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mojave senior Giali Chapman knows being aggressive helps him keep control of the team as the Rattlers’ point guard.

After Mojave lost its first two games of the Tarkanian Classic, Chapman said the team needed a bounce-back performance. And he knew it started with him being aggressive to close out the tournament.

“I stayed aggressive all throughout the game,” Chapman said. “I was rebounding and on the ball with aggression. That set the tone for the team, and everybody was aggressive.”

Chapman scored 23 points for the Rattlers in a 78-70 win last Thursday over St. Mary’s (Arizona) as they won their last two games of the tournament. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

As the Rattlers’ leader on the floor, Chapman understands the importance of controlling the team during the game. He called it “controlled chaos” and believes they play at a different level.

“When I’m in control of the team and leading the team the right way, vocally and setting the tone, we’re really dangerous,” Chapman said.

After winning the Class 4A state title last season, Chapman said he has embraced the challenge from coach KeJuan Clark to stay motivated this season.

“As long as everybody stays hungry and wants to be the best version of themselves, that’s ultimately the plan, and we’ll live with the results,” Chapman said.

Chapman said his goal for this season was to win another state title and also showcase the confidence he’s developed in the offseason.

“I just want to turn some heads this year, especially for myself,” Chapman said. “I feel like if I go all out this year, it’ll set the tone for them going into next season.”

