Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Democracy Prep’s Josiah Stroughter

Democracy Prep's Josiah Stroughter (Cory Duke/Democracy Prep)

Democracy Prep sophomore guard Josiah Stroughter said winning the Class 2A state championship last season has kept the team “focused” this year as it moves up to 3A.

The Blue Knights again appear to be an early state-title favorite. And Stroughter is the one helping lead their scoring attack.

Stroughter scored 25 points in Democracy Prep’s 77-57 win over Palo Verde on Friday. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“We were just connected on a different level that game,” Stroughter said. “We were talking on defense and had good warmups. We had four straight days of practice before that game and we wanted to go win.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s your favorite basketball player?

Stroughter: “My favorite basketball player is Kevin Durant. He’s different, he’s 7-foot, he can dribble, shoot and do everything as a guard at his height.”

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Stroughter: “Mainly right now, I listen to a lot of OT7 Quanny, G Herbo and Gunna.”

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your basketball career?

Stroughter: “It was winning the state championship last season. It was special for a lot of reasons because of what we went through that season. All we wanted to do was win state. We had lost one of our coaches (assistant Mark Coleman) and it pushed us harder. It was special to win that for him.”

NP: What are some other goals you have for this season?

Stroughter: “We want to win a state championship again. We want to win our division. We’re trying to win as many games and tournaments as we can. For me, I’m just trying to be the best I can be. I’d like to lead the state in assists or steals.”

