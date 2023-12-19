62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Boys Basketball

Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Democracy Prep’s Josiah Stroughter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2023 - 2:31 pm
 
Democracy Prep's Josiah Stroughter (Cory Duke/Democracy Prep)
Democracy Prep's Josiah Stroughter (Cory Duke/Democracy Prep)

Democracy Prep sophomore guard Josiah Stroughter said winning the Class 2A state championship last season has kept the team “focused” this year as it moves up to 3A.

The Blue Knights again appear to be an early state-title favorite. And Stroughter is the one helping lead their scoring attack.

Stroughter scored 25 points in Democracy Prep’s 77-57 win over Palo Verde on Friday. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“We were just connected on a different level that game,” Stroughter said. “We were talking on defense and had good warmups. We had four straight days of practice before that game and we wanted to go win.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s your favorite basketball player?

Stroughter: “My favorite basketball player is Kevin Durant. He’s different, he’s 7-foot, he can dribble, shoot and do everything as a guard at his height.”

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Stroughter: “Mainly right now, I listen to a lot of OT7 Quanny, G Herbo and Gunna.”

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your basketball career?

Stroughter: “It was winning the state championship last season. It was special for a lot of reasons because of what we went through that season. All we wanted to do was win state. We had lost one of our coaches (assistant Mark Coleman) and it pushed us harder. It was special to win that for him.”

NP: What are some other goals you have for this season?

Stroughter: “We want to win a state championship again. We want to win our division. We’re trying to win as many games and tournaments as we can. For me, I’m just trying to be the best I can be. I’d like to lead the state in assists or steals.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Champions! Gorman wins 4th high school football national title
Champions! Gorman wins 4th high school football national title
2
Gorman offensive lineman commits to Big Ten school
Gorman offensive lineman commits to Big Ten school
3
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team
4
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team
5
Bishop Gorman adds another national championship honor to its resume
Bishop Gorman adds another national championship honor to its resume
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s CJ Shaw
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s CJ Shaw
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Desert Pines’ Trista Mabry
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Durango’s Angelina Guerrero
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Durango’s Angelina Guerrero
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Dazani Graham
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Dazani Graham
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jalen Butler
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jalen Butler