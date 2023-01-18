48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Boys Basketball

Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Desert Pines’ Evan Tatum

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2023 - 5:04 pm
 
Desert Pines’ Evan Tatum (11) attempts to pass against Foothill’s Justin Brulee ( ...
Desert Pines’ Evan Tatum (11) attempts to pass against Foothill’s Justin Brulee (1) during a boys high school basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Pines senior Evan Tatum has the nickname “Big.” The 6-foot, 6-inch guard’s mindset each game is to use his size as an advantage on the court.

“I just play big and be the dominant person out there,” Tatum said. “I use my strength and my length. It’s been working.”

It worked last week as Tatum averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds in the Jaguars’ two wins.

He scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 75-52 road win at Faith Lutheran last Tuesday and contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 61-57 home win against Foothill on Thursday. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

Tatum has helped Desert Pines to an 11-2 start and wins its first two Class 5A League games last week. Thursday’s win against Foothill wasn’t easy as the game was close late, but Tatum said he fed off the energy from the home crowd to hold off the Falcons.

“The fans were loud. I think that’s what helped our team,” Tatum said. “Being a home game, being able to play at home, there was a lot of energy. … Being at home, a lot of the fans like to come out because we’ve been playing so well.”

He pointed to the size the Jaguars have on their team as a strength and believes that will help them on defense the rest of the season against the high-scoring offenses in the 5A.

Tatum said the goal in his senior season is to help the Jaguars reach the state tournament. To do that, he’s embracing more of a leadership role to help his team reach its full potential.

“I’m helping them, getting the team right,” Tatum said. “I’m more focused on being a leader this year because it’s my last year and we want to go to state. Pushing my team is my main focus right now.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Bishop Gorman star named Gatorade state football player of year
Bishop Gorman star named Gatorade state football player of year
2
Charges dropped against ex-prep football coach accused of theft
Charges dropped against ex-prep football coach accused of theft
3
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
4
‘The real love of her life’: Ashari Hughes remembered for her love of flag football
‘The real love of her life’: Ashari Hughes remembered for her love of flag football
5
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s Giali Chapman
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s Giali Chapman
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Durango’s Tylen Riley
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Durango’s Tylen Riley
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jalen Butler
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jalen Butler
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Heaven Hill
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Heaven Hill
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Las Vegas High’s Kayla Terry
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Las Vegas High’s Kayla Terry
Bishop Gorman star named Gatorade state football player of year
Bishop Gorman star named Gatorade state football player of year