Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Foothill’s Shawn Salazar

Foothill junior guard Shawn Salazar scored 26 points and tied a school record with eight 3-pointers in a 72-47 win over Clark on Thursday.

In this Jan. 6, 2023, file photo, Foothill's Shawn Salazar (23) keeps a ball away from Durango's Colton Knoll (13) during a boy's basketball game at Durango High School in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill junior guard Shawn Salazar had plenty to be happy about after the Falcons’ 72-47 win over Clark on Thursday.

Salazar scored 26 points to lead Foothill’s attack, but he also tied a school record with eight made 3-pointers.

When Foothill coach Chris Crunk told Salazar, he said he was surprised he made that many.

“I don’t remember making all eight 3-pointers, but I remember the coaches telling me how many I made,” Salazar said. “I was like, ‘Really? I hit that many?’ But my teammates gave me open looks, and I knocked them down.”

Salazar shot 67 percent (8 of 12) from 3-point range against Clark. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

Salazar said being a shooter is something he’s accustomed to. Still, last week’s big game provided a confidence boost, he said.

“I’ve always had good looks, but just being able to see them go in, it helps with my self-esteem,” Salazar said. “So seeing those shots go in, it’s good.”

Salazar pointed to the Falcons’ improvements in communication and team chemistry on the floor as reasons for their three-game winning streak.

“Most of the shots I made came from my teammates,” Salazar said. “Our ball movement has gotten better. And our defense has been there too, with our progression.”

Salazar said this Foothill team is “hungry,” as it enters Tuesday tied for fifth in the Class 5A Southern League standings. With the regular season coming to a close, the Falcons are in good form at the right time, he said.

“We’ve played pretty well,” Salazar said. “We just need to play our game, play hard, play defense, and I think we’ll be good.”

