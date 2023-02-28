56°F
Boys Basketball

Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s C.J. Shaw

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2023 - 2:48 pm
 
Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3), left, goes up for a shot against Silverado's Jake Wohl (32) during the ...
Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3), left, goes up for a shot against Silverado's Jake Wohl (32) during the class 4A boys high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3) lays up the ball against Las Vegas during the first half of a basketball ...
Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3) lays up the ball against Las Vegas during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mojave sophomore guard C.J. Shaw is becoming used to delivering in big games.

In last year’s Class 4A state title game, Shaw scored 26 points to lead Mojave to its first state championship.

Shaw delivered against Saturday, scoring 37 points in Mojave’s 73-68 win over Silverado in the 4A state title game, giving the Rattlers a second straight title and 16th consecutive win.

For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“It feels great. It means a lot,” Shaw said of having a big night to help his team win a title. “But that’s just what I do.”

Shaw provided a much-needed offensive spark in the second quarter, scoring 16 points to give the Rattlers a 39-31 halftime lead.

In a tight game entering the fourth, Shaw began the quarter with a steal and layup. He scored nine in the quarter to help Mojave hold onto the win.

Shaw said though the game was close, he and his teammates remained confident they could find a way to win. He said the experience of winning a state championship last year helped.

“We get each other better at practice,” Shaw said. “We just always stay locked in.”

Shaw also led Mojave with 18 points in its 89-66 semifinal win over Rancho on Feb. 21.

Mojave finished 23-5 and won the Lake League. Shaw averaged 21.9 points per game and was the Lake League Player of the Year as voted by the Nevada Basketball Coaches Association.

“He’s that guy,” Mojave coach KeJuan Clark said. “He’s just that guy. He’s that kid that everybody needs a player like. When you have a player like that, he steps up in moments like these.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

