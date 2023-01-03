54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Boys Basketball

Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jalen Butler

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2023 - 1:27 pm
 
Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dunks the ball as Arbor View's Tremmell Darden (10) looks on d ...
Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dunks the ball as Arbor View's Tremmell Darden (10) looks on during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge sophomore guard Jalen Butler said the players’ goal entering the Golden Crown Holiday Tip-Off tournament last week was to get the team’s first wins of the season.

With the 6-foot, 3-inch guard leading the Mustangs’ scoring attack, they were able to accomplish that.

Butler averaged 18.3 points per game in the Mustangs’ three wins last week in San Diego, with his high being a 20-point performance in a 78-72 win over Temecula Valley (Calif.) last Tuesday. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“The mantra was getting the first win. We wanted to have a winning record,” Butler said. “We said we were going to lock in as a team and just do whatever we could to win.”

Butler is playing his first year with the Shadow Ridge varsity team after transferring from Bonanza two months into the last school year. When he did join the Mustangs, along with being a scorer, he was expected to get his teammates involved.

That was evident in San Diego last week when teams started to double-team Butler. When he didn’t break the double team, he would find his open teammates, who were also knocking down their shots.

“Those guys can help me so much because they make the game easier for me, especially when they’re involved and playing how they can,” Butler said.

Butler said adapting to his new situation has gone well. And after the success last week he’s seen the confidence of the team grow.

He believes the improvements shown last week can translate to more wins in league play and help the Mustangs’ goal of making the playoffs and a run to the state tournament.

“I’m excited for it,” Butler said. “We’re just ready to do whatever it takes to win.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
2
Basketball coach’s cancer battle inspires all those around him
Basketball coach’s cancer battle inspires all those around him
3
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
4
2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team
2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team
5
15 Bishop Gorman football players sign with Division I schools
15 Bishop Gorman football players sign with Division I schools
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bishop Gorman head coach Grant Rice on the sidelinesduring the NIAA Class 5A boys basketball st ...
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
By / RJ

Bishop Gorman, Mojave and SLAM Academy are No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s boys basketball rankings. Centennial, Desert Pines and Virgin Valley hold the top spots in the girls rankings.

More stories for you
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Elijah Burney
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Elijah Burney
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Mason Abittan
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Mason Abittan
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s Giali Chapman
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s Giali Chapman
Arbor View rolls past Shadow Ridge in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Arbor View rolls past Shadow Ridge in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Heaven Hill
Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Heaven Hill
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Las Vegas High’s Kayla Terry
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Las Vegas High’s Kayla Terry