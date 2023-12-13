Shadow Ridge junior guard Jalen Butler scored 27 points in a 77-63 win over Sunrise Mountain on Dec. 5, earning him Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dribbles the ball under pressure from Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) and Jaron Hardy (5) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dunks the ball as Arbor View's Tremmell Darden (10) looks on during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dives for the ball as Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) looks on during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge junior guard Jalen Butler said he’s noticed some “big improvements” in his team compared to last season. He said everyone is buying into their roles and the group’s chemistry has grown.

One constant for the Mustangs has been Butler’s scoring ability.

Butler scored 27 points to lead Shadow Ridge to a 77-63 win over Sunrise Mountain on Dec. 5. He added 16 points in a 77-50 win against Del Sol on Thursday. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“Everybody on defense executed our plays,” Butler said. “Everybody’s setting the screens, passing the ball, sharing it with everybody (and) it allowed us to have a good game. My teammates trust me and my scoring and playmaking ability. We all trust each other.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an NBA player you look up to and model your game after?

Butler: “A lot of Damian Lillard and Ja Morant. They’re smooth with their game and they have a lot of bounce and are athletic.”

NP: Do you have a pregame ritual?

Butler: “I listen to ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ by Meek Mill and pray before the game starts. I also listen to a lot of NBA YoungBoy, Lil Durk, Tupac and some other old-school jams.”

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what’s a sport you would be playing?

Butler: “Football. It was my first sport. I played football when I was younger (and) quarterback was my position. That’s the sport I would be playing.”

NP: What are some other goals you have for this season?

Butler: “I definitely would like to get MVP, but the biggest thing I’m focused on right now is getting to state and winning our conference. We want to get a bye week and a home playoff game, punch our ticket to state.”

