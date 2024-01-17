Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Somerset-Losee’s Christin Haylock

Somerset-Losee senior guard Christin Haylock scored 22 points in the Lions’ win at Cimarron-Memorial on Thursday to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

Somerset-Losee guard Christin (cq) Haylock (11) attempts a free throw during a game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Somerset-Losee guard Christin (cq) Haylock (11) fights to move the ball closer to the net during a game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Somerset-Losee guard Christin (cq) Haylock (11) dribble the ball during a game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Somerset-Losee’s boys basketball team has made a seamless transition to Class 4A this year after winning the 3A state title last season.

Senior guard Christin Haylock, last season’s 3A MVP, is leading the way. The Lions are 16-2 entering Tuesday and a serious title contender in 4A.

Haylock scored 22 points in Somerset-Losee’s 56-50 road win over Cimarron-Memorial on Thursday.He hit a pair of key 3-pointers in a tight game late to help the Lions pull away. Haylock also had 19 points in a 76-35 win over Sky Pointe on Jan. 10.

He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“Once we get going on defense and get out in transition, it opens everything up for myself and everybody to get to the free-throw line and get easy baskets,” Haylock said.

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an NBA player you look up to and model your game after?

Haylock: (Indiana Pacers guard) Tyrese Haliburton. He’s a pass-first point guard like me. He gets everybody involved and he makes everybody around him better, including himself. And he does whatever it takes to win.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your basketball career thus far?

Haylock: It was winning the state title last year in Class 3A and the run we had. Now, coming into 4A, we’re looking to do the same.

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what’s a sport you would be playing?

Haylock: I would be playing football. Football was my first sport. I’d like to play quarterback and cornerback.

NP: How has that experience of winning the 3A state title last year prepared you for the jump to 4A?

Haylock: It’s helped us with the intensity that we need for playoffs. That’s what we’ve been preparing for because playoffs are another level. We’re trying to play at that high level right now. It makes us more confident with our game.

