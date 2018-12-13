94°F
Boys Basketball

Nevada Preps Boys Basketball Rankings — Dec. 12

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2018 - 4:27 pm
 
Class 4A Boys
School

 Record

 Previous
1. Bishop Gorman

 4-1

 1
2. Clark

 3-0

 2
3. Coronado

 1-2

 3
4. Faith Lutheran

 6-2

 6
5. Liberty

 0-1

 4
6. Canyon Springs

 4-1

 7
7. Desert Pines

 4-1

 5
8. Foothill

 4-1

 9
9. Desert Oasis

 6-2

 8
10. Centennial

 6-2

— —
Class 3A Boys
School

 Record

 Previous
1. Democracy Prep

 4-2

 1
2. Boulder City

 7-2

 2
3. Del Sol

 5-0

 3
4. Moapa Valley

 4-4

 4
5. Sunrise Mountain

 4-5

Las Vegas Knicks guard Nick Blake (23) makes a pass during his basketball game at Del Sol Ac ...
Former Durango standout Nick Blake commits to UNLV
By Sam Gordon / RJ

The former Durango High standout, a four-star recruit who played the 2018-19 prep season in Los Angeles, is the first player in the 2020 class to commit to the Rebels.

 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Cole Anthony (50) drives past Isaiah Stewart (33) in the first half during the Jordan Brand ...
Prep star Cole Anthony dazzles in dad’s hometown
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Cole Anthony, son of former UNLV star Greg Anthony, played his penultimate high school game Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, scoring 25 points in the Jordan Brand Classic.

(Getty Images)
2019 GEICO Nationals tournament glance
RJ

The schedules and results (when available) for the GEICO Nationals boys and girls tournaments are here.

David Bliss, Calvary Chapel boys basketball coach and athletic director, during the Nevada I ...
Dave Bliss’ tenure at Calvary Chapel was brief, uneventful
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Before he coached at American Preparatory Academy, Dave Bliss was hired as boys basketball coach and athletic director at Calvary Chapel, a Las Vegas Class 2A-level high school.