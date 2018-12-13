Nevada Preps Boys Basketball Rankings — Dec. 12
Here are the latest Southern Nevada boys basketball rankings.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|4-1
|1
|2. Clark
|3-0
|2
|3. Coronado
|1-2
|3
|4. Faith Lutheran
|6-2
|6
|5. Liberty
|0-1
|4
|6. Canyon Springs
|4-1
|7
|7. Desert Pines
|4-1
|5
|8. Foothill
|4-1
|9
|9. Desert Oasis
|6-2
|8
|10. Centennial
|6-2
|—
|— —
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Democracy Prep
|4-2
|1
|2. Boulder City
|7-2
|2
|3. Del Sol
|5-0
|3
|4. Moapa Valley
|4-4
|4
|5. Sunrise Mountain
|4-5
|—