Nevada Preps Boys Basketball Rankings — Feb. 6
Here are the latest Nevada Preps boys basketball rankings.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|22-4
|1
|2. Clark
|21-4
|2
|3. Desert Pines
|20-6
|3
|4. Foothill
|18-8
|5
|5. Coronado
|16-7
|4
|6. Liberty
|13-11
|8
|7. Faith Lutheran
|17-8
|6
|8. Arbor View
|20-7
|7
|9. Centennial
|16-9
|10
|10. Legacy
|16-10
|9
|— —
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Democracy Prep
|21-5
|1
|2. Boulder City
|22-3
|2
|3. Mojave
|18-7
|3
|4. Chaparral
|14-7
|4
|5. Moapa Valley
|16-9
|5