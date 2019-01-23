Nevada Preps Boys Basketball Rankings — Jan. 23
Here are the latest Nevada Preps boys basketball rankings.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|17-3
|1
|2. Clark
|17-2
|2
|3. Coronado
|12-4
|3
|4. Desert Pines
|15-6
|4
|5. Arbor View
|17-5
|5
|6. Canyon Springs
|13-3
|7
|7. Foothill
|12-7
|6
|8. Faith Lutheran
|13-6
|8
|9. Liberty
|8-8
|10
|10. Centennial
|12-7
|9
|— —
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Democracy Prep
|15-5
|1
|2. Boulder City
|14-3
|2
|3. Mojave
|14-6
|3
|4. Moapa Valley
|12-6
|4
|5. Chaparral
|8-5
|—