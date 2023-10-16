Nevada’s top basketball recruit commits to Mountain West school

Arbor View forward Pharaoh Compton is a four-star prospect and the state’s top class of 2024 recruit, according to 247Sports.

Spring Valley forward Pharaoh Compton (23) extends to reject a shot by Mojave guard Christopher Shaw (3) during the first half of the NIAA Class 4A boys basketball state championship game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada’s top class of 2024 boys high school basketball recruit has made his college decision just over a month before his senior season.

Arbor View forward Pharaoh Compton announced his college commitment to San Diego State in a video on his Instagram account Sunday night.

Compton, a four-star prospect and the No. 80 overall 2024 recruit by 247Sports, chose the Aztecs over UNLV, Louisiana State, Iowa and Tennessee.

Listed at 6 feet, 7 inches, Compton, a Las Vegas native, transferred to Arbor View this summer for his senior year after playing last season at Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler. She also previously played at Spring Valley.

According to On3Sports, Compton is San Diego State’s first top-100 recruit since 2015.

San Diego State reached the Final Four for the first time in program history before losing to Connecticut 76-59 in the national championship game in April. The Aztecs went 32-7 and won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament championships.

Compton is one of three ranked Nevada 2024 prospects by 247Sports. All of them are committed to colleges.

Trinity International center Pape N’Diaye committed to UNLV earlier this month, and Khaman Maker, another center at Trinity International, committed to St. John’s. Both are three-star prospects.

The 2024 recruiting landscape was shaken up during the summer when Liberty point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., then the state’s top recruit, committed to UNLV in May and reclassified to the class of 2023 to graduate early and join the Rebels this fall.

Several highly touted 2024 prospects transferred out of the city. Former Gorman guard John Mobley Jr., an Ohio State commit, and former Durango wing Taj Degourville, a San Diego State commit, left for Wasatch Academy in Utah.

Former Gorman guard Jase Richardson, a four-star prospect, transferred to Christopher Columbus High School in Florida with younger brother Jaxon.

