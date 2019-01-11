Roundup: Anthony Hunter leads Durango past Spring Valley

Anthony Hunter had 34 points, six assists and five steals on Thursday to lead Durango’s boys basketball team to an 83-67 home win over Spring Valley.

Keshon Gilbert had 29 points for the Trailblazers, who jumped out to a 42-20 halftime advantage.

A’mari James scored 25 points, Jahlani Blair had 12 points, and Johnathan Powell added 11 points to pace the Grizzlies.

Las Vegas 69, Rancho 60 — At Las Vegas High, Jaylin Headen had 22 points as the Wildcats beat the Rams.

Katrell Wallace added 11 points, and Fernando Carmona scored 10 for Las Vegas, which led 17-6 after one quarter.

Rancho’s James Brown led all scorers with 32 points, and teammate Fredy Vargas scored 11.

Clark 71, Desert Oasis 30 — At Clark, Jalen Hill scored 24 points, and the Chargers rolled past the Diamondbacks.

Antwon Jackson added 13 points, and Cameron Kimble had 11 points for Clark, which led 29-10 after the first quarter.

Nate Van had 11 points for Desert Oasis, which got 10 points from Evan Lake.

Silverado 60, Sierra Vista 37 — At Sierra Vista, Martell Williams scored 26 points to lead the Skyhawks in a rout of the Mountain Lions.

Damion Byrd added 14 points for the Skyhawks, who led 34-14 at halftime.

Valton Mesic scored eight points to lead the Mountain Lions.

Mojave 78, Western 54 — At Western, A.J. Woods had 18 points to help the Rattlers to the win over the Warriors.

Damon McDowell added 11 points, and DeSaun Smith and Isaiah Harper each scored 10 for Mojave.

The Rattlers outscored Western 21-6 in the second quarter to take a 29-18 halftime advantage.

Gawain Powell added 23 points to lead Western, and teammate Trayvon Albert scored 13.

Valley 46, Sunrise Mountain 36 — At Sunrise Mountain, Andre Jones scored a game-high 19 points as the Vikings defeated the Miners.

Omar Simpson added 15 points for Valley, which led 26-18 at the half.

Moises Garcia scored 10 points, and Dai’Quan Sykes added eight points to lead Sunrise Mountain.

Del Sol 71, Pahrump Valley 48 — At Del Sol, Donald Campbell scored 17 points as the Dragons rolled past the Trojans.

Tyrell Hampton scored 12 points, Chris Hart scored 11 points, and Kemani Wilks added 10 points for the Dragons, who jumped out to a 24-9 first-quarter lead.

Grant Odegard scored 17 points to lead the Trojans.

Elko 64, Eldorado 53 — At Eldorado, the Indians outscored the Sundevils 16-5 in the first quarter and held on for the victory over the Sundevils.

Alex Klekas led Elko with 22 points. Mike Klekas added 16 points, and Sean Klekas scored 12 for the Indians.

E’Marrion Hines led Eldorado with 13 points, and LeLenn Ross scored 10 for the Sundevils.

Calvary Chapel 64, Needles 30 — At Calvary Chapel, O’Brien Pearce had 17 points as the Lions rolled past the Mustangs.

Dylan Sims added 16 points, and Zeus Inguanzo scored 10 for Calvary Chapel, which led 36-8 at the half.

Dawsen Yeager paced Needles with nine points.

Democracy Prep 83, Somerset-Losee 8 — At Democracy Prep, Chancellor Johnson poured in 28 points as the Blue Knights routed the Lions.

Daniel Plumer had 17 points, and Najeeb Muhammad added 10 points for Democracy Prep, which led 20-1 after one quarter and 50-5 at the half.

Pahranagat Valley 47, Liberty Baptist 22 — At Alamo, Stockton Maxwell supplied 16 points and nine rebounds to help lead the Panthers over the Knights.

Isbiel Riera had 10 points, and Kyler Martin grabbed 12 rebounds for Pahranagat Valley, which jumped out to a 24-11 halftime advantage.

Isai Valdez had 11 points and 13 rebounds to pace Liberty Baptist.

The Meadows 51, Lake Mead 46 — At Lake Mead, Allen Fridman scored 16 points to help the Mustangs beat the Eagles.

Kosi Ezeanoule and Ryan Kennedy had 10 points apiece for The Meadows.

Marcus Dolinar led Lake Mead with 11 points.