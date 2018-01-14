Roundup: Brian Washington, George Tribble power Cimarron over Durango

Brian Washington had 22 points, and George Tribble scored 18 to propel the Cimarron-Memorial boys basketball team past host Durango on Saturday, 91-71.

Karion Harrell added 16 points for Cimarron, which outscored Durango 29-11 in the third quarter.

LeAndre McIntyre led the Blazers with 19 points.

Liberty 81, Chaparral 61 — At Durango, Julian Strawther made seven 3-pointers and scored 36 points in front of coaches from UNLV and Arizona while leading the Patriots to a decisive victory over the Cowboys in the Battle Born Classic.

Cameron Burist scored 17 points for Liberty, which trailed 37-31 at halftime.

Jonathan Tendale led Chaparral with 24 points.

Silverado 88, Mount Miguel (Calif.) 75 — At Durango, Martell Williams scored 21 points to help the Skyhawks down the Matadors in the Battle Born Classic.

Dyami Dixon made six 3-pointers and had 20 points for Silverado, which also got 15 points from Caden Farley.

Daron Traylor paced Mount Miguel with 20 points. James Allen added 15 points for the Matadors.

Centennial 64, Elko 44 — At Durango, Ishon Hardin scored 17 points, and the Bulldogs closed the game on a 19-0 run in a win over the Indians in the Battle Born Classic.

Jeron Yopps’ basket late in the third quarter pulled Elko within 45-44, but Elysha Jackson made three free throws to close the quarter and start the game-ending run.

Aaryn Anderson added 13 points, and Jackson scored 11 for Centennial.

Alex Klekas led Elko with 12 points. Yopps and Sean Klekas each had 10 points for the Indians.

Taft (Calif.) 78, Coronado 69 — At Panorama City, California, Tyrelle Hunt and Jaden Hardy each scored 21 points for the Cougars, but they fell to the Toreadors.

Kihei Clark dropped 29 points for Taft.

Lincoln County 49, Virgin Valley 46 — At Mesquite, Kobe Walker’s 13 points led the Lynx to victory over the Bulldogs.

Noah Smith scored 11 for the Lynx, who withstood a 17-9 fourth quarter from the Bulldogs.

Riley Waite had 12 points for Virgin Valley.

The Meadows 69, Mountain View 56 — At Mountain View, Sahil Patel scored 18 points to help the Mustangs top the Saints.

Joe Epstein added 13 points, and Allen Fridman scored 11 for The Meadows, which led 21-11 after one quarter.

Terrence Brooks had 15 points, and Tyrell Brooks scored 13 for Mountain View.

Pahranagat Valley 39, Beaver Dam 22 — At Littlefield, Arizona, Culen Highbe scored 16 points to power the Panthers over the Diamondbacks.

Curtis Garlick led the Diamondbacks with six points.

SLAM Academy 67, JV Rancho 26 — At SLAM Academy, Jalen Cunningham scored 23 points to lead the Bulls over the JV Rams.

Jamaal Carr had 17 points for the Bulls, and Londan Coleman had 13 points.

San Gabriel (Calif.) 54, Green Valley 48 — At Panorama City, California, the Gators fell to the Matadors.