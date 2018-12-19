Roundup: Calvary Chapel boys hold on to top Mustangs

O’Brien Pearce scored 19 points Tuesday to help Calvary Chapel’s boys basketball team hold on for a 63-59 road win at The Meadows.

Dylan Sims added 15 points, and Yorgo Bouhbarb had 11 points for the Lions, who used a 17-7 third-quarter run to take a 48-38 lead.

Joe Epstein paced The Meadows with 29 points and 11 rebounds, and teammate Obinna Ezeanolue added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Lincoln County 61, Pahranagat Valley 41 — At Alamo, Cody Zile poured in 22 points to lead the Lynx past the Panthers.

Mathew Hafen added 19 points for Lincoln County, which led 14-4 after one quarter.

Stockton Maxwell paced Pahranagat Valley with 19 points.

Innovations International 83, Founders Academy 39 — At Innovations International, Jeremiah Cottrell had 18 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Ambassadors past the Centurions.

Eugene Stewart added 15 points, and Jaheim Ray scored 14 points for Innovations.

Anthony Edmonson led Founders Academy with 18 points, and teammate Roman Beltran scored 12.

GIRLS

Calvary Chapel 64, The Meadows 13 — At The Meadows, Tyra Perkins poured in 22 points to lead the Lions by the Mustangs.

Olivia Bell added 14 points for Calvary Chapel, which led 42-8 at the half.

Avery Kokinda’s four points led The Meadows.

Needles 66, Mountain View 12 — At Needles, California, Jordyn Breaux scored 18 points to lead the Mustangs by the Saints.

Paige Murch added 16 points for Needles.