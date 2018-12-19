99°F
Boys Basketball

Roundup: Calvary Chapel boys hold on to top Mustangs

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2018 - 8:28 pm
 

O’Brien Pearce scored 19 points Tuesday to help Calvary Chapel’s boys basketball team hold on for a 63-59 road win at The Meadows.

Dylan Sims added 15 points, and Yorgo Bouhbarb had 11 points for the Lions, who used a 17-7 third-quarter run to take a 48-38 lead.

Joe Epstein paced The Meadows with 29 points and 11 rebounds, and teammate Obinna Ezeanolue added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Lincoln County 61, Pahranagat Valley 41 — At Alamo, Cody Zile poured in 22 points to lead the Lynx past the Panthers.

Mathew Hafen added 19 points for Lincoln County, which led 14-4 after one quarter.

Stockton Maxwell paced Pahranagat Valley with 19 points.

Innovations International 83, Founders Academy 39 — At Innovations International, Jeremiah Cottrell had 18 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Ambassadors past the Centurions.

Eugene Stewart added 15 points, and Jaheim Ray scored 14 points for Innovations.

Anthony Edmonson led Founders Academy with 18 points, and teammate Roman Beltran scored 12.

GIRLS

Calvary Chapel 64, The Meadows 13 — At The Meadows, Tyra Perkins poured in 22 points to lead the Lions by the Mustangs.

Olivia Bell added 14 points for Calvary Chapel, which led 42-8 at the half.

Avery Kokinda’s four points led The Meadows.

Needles 66, Mountain View 12 — At Needles, California, Jordyn Breaux scored 18 points to lead the Mustangs by the Saints.

Paige Murch added 16 points for Needles.

THE LATEST
Las Vegas Knicks guard Nick Blake (23) makes a pass during his basketball game at Del Sol Ac ...
Former Durango standout Nick Blake commits to UNLV
By Sam Gordon / RJ

The former Durango High standout, a four-star recruit who played the 2018-19 prep season in Los Angeles, is the first player in the 2020 class to commit to the Rebels.

 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Cole Anthony (50) drives past Isaiah Stewart (33) in the first half during the Jordan Brand ...
Prep star Cole Anthony dazzles in dad’s hometown
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Cole Anthony, son of former UNLV star Greg Anthony, played his penultimate high school game Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, scoring 25 points in the Jordan Brand Classic.

(Getty Images)
2019 GEICO Nationals tournament glance
RJ

The schedules and results (when available) for the GEICO Nationals boys and girls tournaments are here.

David Bliss, Calvary Chapel boys basketball coach and athletic director, during the Nevada I ...
Dave Bliss’ tenure at Calvary Chapel was brief, uneventful
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Before he coached at American Preparatory Academy, Dave Bliss was hired as boys basketball coach and athletic director at Calvary Chapel, a Las Vegas Class 2A-level high school.