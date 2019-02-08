Roundup: Canyon Springs squeaks by Cheyenne

Alexander Spaight scored 22 points Thursday to help host Canyon Springs’ boys basketball team rally by Cheyenne, 68-67.

Kayvon Alexander added 18 points, and Mervin Soares scored 13 for the Pioneers, who trailed 59-49 entering the fourth quarter.

Alexander’s 3-point play gave Canyon Springs a 68-65 lead late.

Tommie Lindsey’s basket brought Cheyenne within a point.

After Canyon Springs missed the front end of a 1-and-1, the Desert Shields got two shots to win it, but came up short.

Damion Bonty led Cheyenne with 26 points. Lindsey added 14 points, and Glenn Taylor scored 13 for the Desert Shields.

Del Sol 53, Valley 44 — At Del Sol, Nati Asfaw scored 15 points to lead the Dragons by the Vikings.

Tyrell Hampton added 12 points, and Kemani Wilks scored 10 for Del Sol, which used a 20-5 second-quarter run to take a 26-13 halftime lead.

Omar Simpson led Valley with 19 points, and teammate Da’Won Williams scored 11.

Silverado 71, Durango 67 — At Durango, Martell Williams scored 29 points to lead the Skyhawks past the Trailblazers in overtime.

Noah Sherrard scored 18 points for the Skyhawks, who outscored the Trailblazers 10-6 in overtime.

Anthony Hunter scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Trailblazers, while Kendrick Gilbert added 14 points.

Desert Oasis 67, Sierra Vista 60 — At Sierra Vista, Mich’l scored 20 points as the Diamondbacks topped the Mountain Lions in overtime.

Dominique Ford had 17 points, and teammate Nate Van added 12 points, including six points in overtime, for Desert Oasis.

Isaiah Veal led all scorers with 26 points, and Valton Mesic supplied 13 points to lead Sierra Vista.

Desert Pines 77, Legacy 60 — At Legacy, Darnell Washington scored 23 points, and Milos Uzan added 19 points to help the Jaguars knock off the Longhorns.

Emmanuel Austin scored 17 points for Legacy, and Andrew Garcia had 15 points.

Democracy Prep 97, Pahrump Valley 44 — At Pahrump, Chancellor Johnson scored 34 points, and teammate Najeeb Muhammad had 23 points, as the Blue Knights raced past the Trojans.

Justous Harvey had 16 points, and Daniel Plumer added 13 points for Democracy Prep, which knocked down 18 3-pointers.Brayden Severt led Pahrump with 16 points, and Chance Farnsworth supplied 11 points for the Trojans.

Las Vegas 59, Eldorado 53 — At Eldorado, Tavionte Jackson and Leander Gates each scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats past the Sundevils.

Jackson went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, and Katrell Wallace, who finished with eight points, went 4-for-6 from the line as the Wildcats held off the Sundevils in the fourth quarter.

Jonathan Thomas scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Sundevils. LeLenn Ross and Johnny Perry each added 12 points for Eldorado.

Western 43, Somerset-Losee 41 — At Western, Zyann Carranza-Ibarra scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Warriors past the Lions.

Mizer Davis scored 10 points, and teammate Gawain Powell went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter for the Warriors.

Ray’mon Daniels scored 17 points to lead the Lions, and Jayden Young added 11 points.

Tech 48, GV Christian 37 — At Tech, Andrew Luong scored 12 points to help the Roadrunners top the Guardians.

Luis Avila had nine points, and Za’Korey Christian added eight points for Tech.

Cameron Forsythe, Vincent Bush, and Collin Killoran each scored eight points to lead GV Christian.

Needles 56, Calvary Chapel 44 — At Needles, California, the Mustangs knocked off the Lions.

Spring Mountain 58, Word of Life 38 — At Indian Springs, the Golden Eagles beat the Eagles.