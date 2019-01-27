Roundup: Cheyenne holds off Canyon Springs

Tommie Lindsey scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half on Saturday as Cheyenne’s boys basketball team held on for a 63-59 home victory over Canyon Springs.

(Thinkstock)

Tommie Lindsey scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half on Saturday as Cheyenne’s boys basketball team held on for a 63-59 home victory over Canyon Springs.

Glenn Taylor added 15 points for the Desert Shields, who led 54-37 after three quarters.

Mike Reed had 13 points, and Damion Bonty scored 10 for Cheyenne.

Kayvon Alexander led the Pioneers with 15 points. Alexander Spaight added 14 points, and Christopher Ward scored 11 for Canyon Springs, which dropped its second straight Northeast League game.

Liberty 67, Paradise Honors (Ariz.) 66 — At Quincy, Illinois, Kobe Stroughter hit two free throws with no time left in the game to lift the Patriots by the Panthers in the Quincy Shootout.

Stroughter finished with 22 points for Liberty, which battled back from a 32-26 halftime deficit. Julian Strawther and Terrance Marigney each added 19 points for the Patriots.

Jerry Illya scored a Quincy Shootout record 40 points for Paradise Honors.

Bishop Gorman 82, Chino Hills (Calif.) 57 — At Santa Ana, California, Isaiah Cottrell scored 22 points as the Gaels beat the Huskies in the Nike Extravaganza.

Zaon Collins added 12 points and 10 assists, and Max Allen scored 14 for Gorman. Chance Michels added 11 points, and Will McClendon had nine points and seven rebounds for the Gaels, who outscored Chino Hills 46-28 in the second half.

Onyeka Okongwu had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies.

Salesian (Calif.) 61, Clark 41 — At Fairfield, California, the Chargers couldn’t overcome two long scoring droughts as they lost in the Crush in the Valley showcase.

Jovon McClanahan had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead undefeated Salesian.

Jalen Hill and Antwon Jackson each had 14 points for Clark. The Chargers went 6:40 without a field goal in the first half, and Salesian limited Clark to three second-quarter points.

After the Chargers had cut the lead to 39-28 after three quarters, Salesian started the fourth quarter on a 17-0 run to put the game away. Clark didn’t score for the first 5:05 of the fourth quarter.

Jackson had seven rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots, and Hill had five assists.

Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 80, Coronado 75 — At Fairfield, California, Will Chavarin poured in 28 points to power the Dragons over the Cougars in the Crush in the Valley showcase.

Brenadan Patrick added 20 points, and Ryzon Norris scored 13 for O’Dowd.

Richard Isaacs had 19 points to pace Coronado. His bucket with 52 seconds to play cut the Dragons’ lead to 73-72, but O’Dowd was able to hang on.

Tyrell Hunt added 18 points, and Jaden Hardy scored 12 for the Cougars.

Lincoln County 54, The Meadows 38 — At The Meadows, Cody Zile had 19 points to lead the Lynx over the Mustangs.

Kobe Kelley added 15 points, and Alex Vincent scored 14 for Lincoln County, which outscored The Meadows 14-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Joe Epstein had 15 points in the first quarter as the Mustangs took a 17-11 lead. But the Lynx answered with a 16-5 second-quarter run.