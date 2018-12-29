Roundup: Darnell Washington leads Desert Pines to double-overtime victory

Darnell Washington had 22 points and 20 rebounds Saturday to help the Desert Pines boys basketball team outlast La Jolla Country Day 83-74 in two overtimes in the Under Armour Holiday Classic in San Diego.

Dayshawn Wiley added 19 points, and Cimarron Conriquez scored 17 for the Jaguars, who got 11 points from Semaj Threats.

Ryan Langborg made seven 3-pointers and finished with 34 points for the Torreys.

La Lumiere (Ind.) 83, Findlay Prep 79 — At Mitchell, South Dakota, Isaiah Stewart had 24 points and 17 rebounds to help the Lakers edge the Pilots in overtime in the Hoop City Classic.

Keion Brooks added 25 points, and Gerald Drumgoole had 16 points and 11 rebounds for La Lumiere, ranked No. 1 nationally by USA Today.

P.J. Fuller paced Findlay Prep with 28 points. Taryn Todd added 18 points, and Blaise Beauchamp scored 11 for Findlay, which led 46-34 at the half, but shot just 10-for-30 from the field after halftime.

Clark 71, Corona del Sol (Ariz.) 41 — At Mesa, Arizona, Jalen Hill scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half as the Chargers raced by the Aztecs in the VisitMesa.com Challenge.

Antwon Jackson added 17 points, and Frankie Collins scored 10 for Clark.

Eric Blackwell led Corona del Sol with 18 points.

Boulder City 75, Cerritos (Calif.) 65 — At Orange, California, Derrick T’homas scored 23 points to lead the Eagles over the Dons in the semifinals of the Orange Holiday Classic.

Karson Bailey added 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Ethan Speaker had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Boulder City, which plays La Habra (California) in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Jagger Uy scored 16 to lead Cerritos.

Palo Verde 71, Summit (Calif.) 35 — At Palm Desert, California, Kade Madsen scored 19 points to help the Panthers rout the SkyHawks in the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational.

Drew Warnick added 16 points, and Sebastian Bejaoui scored 12 for Palo Verde, which led 36-15 at the half.

De’Ari Bowen led Summit with 10 points.

Green Valley 73, Oakwood (Calif.) 44 — At Rancho Mirage, California, Antoine Hines scored 15 points to lead the Gators by the Gorillas in the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational.

Zachary Hammer added 12 points for Green Valley.

Green Valley 54, View Park (Calif.) 42 — At Rancho Mirage, California, Hammer had 20 points and 11 rebounds to guide the Gators by the Knights in the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational.

Kaden Jackson added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Green Valley.

Urspring (Germany) 69, Cimarron-Memorial 60 — At Rancho Mirage, California, Urspring built a 34-23 halftime lead and held off the Spartans in the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational.

Brian Lang had 20 points and seven rebounds for Cimarron. Noah Do added 14 points, and JaiTwan Golden had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans.

Downey (Calif.) 51, Del Sol 49 — At Rancho Mirage, California, Omar Makhlouf had 16 points as the Vikings edged the Dragons in the Rancho Mirage Holiday Classic.

Tyrell Hampton led Del Sol with 19 points. Kemani Wilks scored 10 for the Dragons, who outscored Downey 24-12 in the fourth quarter to make things close.

St. Bonaventure (Calif.) 76, Mojave 71 — At Ventura, California, the Seraphs outlasted the Rattlers in overtime in the Kiwanis Invitational.

Chris Jackson poured in 32 points for Mojave. Damon McDowell added 14 points, and Isaiah Harper scored 12 for the Rattlers.

Paul VI (Va.) 88, Liberty 61 — At Lewes, Delaware, Xavier Joyner had 23 points in just 16 minutes of action to help the Panthers down the Patriots in the Slam Dunk to the Beach tournament.

Tyler Coleman added 14 points for Paul VI, which led 48-26 at the half.

Kobe Stroughter paced Liberty with 16 points. Jordan Wafer and Terrance Marigney each added 12 points for the Patriots, who played without star wing Julian Strawther. Strawther rolled his ankle in Thursday’s game.

Segerstrom (Calif.) 54, The Meadows 50 — At Solana Beach, California, the Jaguars nipped the Mustangs in the Under Armour Holiday Classic.

Obinna Ezeanolue scored 23 points for The Meadows.