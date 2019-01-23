Roundup: Hot free-throw shooting in overtime lifts Legacy by Cheyenne

Emmanuel Austin hit 6 of 8 free throws in overtime Tuesday to lead Legacy’s boys basketball team to a 77-75 home victory over Cheyenne.

Austin finished with 19 points for the Longhorns, who were 9-for-11 from the line in overtime and 25-for-28 in the game.

Shamir Chambers added 17 points, Rayshon Funches had 16 points and Aaron Holloway scored 14 for Legacy.

Glenn Taylor paced the Desert Shields with 30 points. Tommie Lindsey added 16 points for Cheyenne, which hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Spring Valley 70, Silverado 65 — At Spring Valley, Jahlani Blair led four players in double figures with 18 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds as the Grizzlies topped the Skyhawks.

Michael Martin had 16 points, Chazmon Penro added 12 points, and Frank Bartley scored 11 for Spring Valley.

Martell Williams led all scorers with 25 points for Silverado. Damion Byrd scored 12 points, and teammates Leandrew Menefee and Noah Sherrod each supplied 10 points for the Skyhawks.

Shadow Ridge 83, Cimarron-Memorial 75 — At Shadow Ridge, Jacob Schilder had 21 points to help the Mustangs hold off the Spartans.

Garin MacFarlane had 19 points, and Erin Chamble had 16 points for Shadow Ridge, which led 51-35 at the half. Aiden Hurley added 15 points for Shadow Ridge.

Brian Lang led the Spartans with 29 points, and teammate Isaiah Profit added 16 points.

Bishop Gorman 68, Sierra Vista 34 — At Sierra Vista, Mwani Wilkinson scored 12 points, and Isaiah Cottrell added 11 points as the Gaels cruised past the Mountain Lions.

Noah Taitz supplied 10 points for Gorman, which raced to a 41-11 halftime lead.

Isaiah Veal led Sierra Vista with 10 points.

Desert Pines 67, Las Vegas 49 — At Desert Pines, Milos Uzan supplied 22 points and six assists to help lead the Jaguars past the Wildcats.

Dayshawn Wiley had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and teammate Darnell Washington added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Desert Pines, which led 25-9 after the first quarter.

Tavionte Jackson scored 20 points, and Jaylin Headen added 14 points for Las Vegas.

Durango 72, Desert Oasis 49 — At Desert Oasis, Kendrick Gilbert poured in 30 points as the Trailblazers ran past the Diamondbacks.

Anthony Hunter added 23 points for Durango, which sealed its win with a 28-8 fourth quarter run.

Dominique Ford scored 13 points for Desert Oasis, and teammates Nate Van and Janorris Sejour each had 11 points.

Eldorado 56, Rancho 40 — At Rancho, Jonathan Thomas had 19 points to lead the Sundevils past the Rams.

Deosniqe Griffin added 10 points for Eldorado, which led 19-9 after one quarter.

James Brown paced Rancho with 18 points.

Western 68, Valley 51 — At Valley, Gawain Powell scored 15 points as the Warriors defeated the Vikings.

Keanu McGee added 14 points for Western, which enjoyed a 35-21 halftime lead.

Angel Hernandez-Garcia scored 12 points to lead Valley. Andre Jones had 11 points, and Christian Franklin scored 10 for the Vikings.

Mojave 69, Pahrump Valley 33 — At Pahrump, Isaiah Harper scored 15 points, and Chris Jackson had 12 points as the Rattlers blitzed the Trojans.

DeSaun Smith, Dante Ingram, and Damon McDowell each added nine points for Mojave, which outscored Pahrump 30-9 in the second half.

Brayden Severt led the Trojans with nine points.

Adelson School 54, The Meadows 39 — At Adelson School, Dale Weiford scored 21 points as the Lions stunned the Mustangs.

Zach Fiumara and Clayton Harrison each scored 10 points for Adelson.

Obinna Ezeanolue had 15 points for The Meadows.

Beatty 55, Indian Springs 38 — At Beatty, Alan Sandoval led a balanced attack with 12 points as the Hornets topped the Thunderbirds.

Jorge Leon and Fabian Perez each added eight points for Beatty, which used a 13-0 third-quarter run to pull away.

Neko Valdez led Indian Springs with 17 points.

Liberty Baptist 56, SLAM Academy JV 51 — At SLAM Academy, Isai Valdez had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Knights by the Bulls’ junior varsity.

DeShawn Smith had 10 points and 18 rebounds, and Trevor Campbell scored 13 for Liberty Baptist.

Sandy Valley 70, Laughlin JV 18 — At Sandy Valley, Ramiro Solano-Sanchez scored 19 points to lead the Sidewinders past Laughlin’s junior varsity.

Rian Cripe added 14 points, and Alex Soto scored 11 for Sandy Valley, which got 10 points from Sonny Lovato.