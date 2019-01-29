Roundup: Isaiah Veal’s late 3-pointer gives Sierra Vista win

Isaiah Veal scored 14 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with four seconds left, to lift host Sierra Vista’s boys basketball team to a 58-55 win over Rancho on Monday.

Lowell Chan and Antonio McCoy each had 11 points, and Valton Mesic scored 10 for the Mountain Lions, who rallied from a 30-24 halftime deficit.

Ta’Quawn Dillon-Hodges scored 19 points for Rancho. James Brown added 17 points for the Rams.

Western 73, Del Sol 61 — At Western, Gawain Powell had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Warriors down the Dragons.

Keanu McGee had 16 points, and Ralph Taylor scored 11 for Western. Trayvon Albert added 10 points for the Warriors, who made 33 of 46 free throws.

Tyrell Hampton led Del Sol with 15 points. Nati Asfaw added 14 points, and Kemani Wilks scored 12 for the Dragons who made 21 of 41 free throws and finished with only four players who had not fouled out.

Sunrise Mountain 62, Sky Pointe 50 — At Sunrise Mountain, Moises Garcia had 19 points to lift the Miners over the Eagles.

Dai’Quan Sykes scored 13 points for Sunrise Mountain.

Preston Davis scored 20 points for Sky Pointe. Arrey Akoh had 13 points, and teammate Danny Cox scored 11 for the Eagles.

Somerset-Losee 61, Pahrump Valley 56 — At Somerset-Losee, Ray’mon Daniels had 25 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists as the Lions defeated the Trojans.

Jayden Young also scored 15 points, and Caevee Cruz scored 10 points for Losee.

Garrett Ward led Pahrump with 17 points, Chance Farnsworth scored 16 points, and Brayden Severt scored 10 points for the Trojans.

Mojave 62, Valley 46 — At Valley, Isaiah Harper had 19 points to lead the Rattlers by the Vikings.

Damon McDowell added 12 points for Mojave, which outscored Valley 17-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Omar Simpson had 18 points, and Andre Jones scored 17 for the Vikings.

Boulder City 60, Eldorado 49 — At Boulder City, Derrick Thomas had 24 points as the Eagles defeated the Sundevils.

Ethan Speaker also had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Karson Bailey added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Boulder City.

Eldorado’s LeLenn Ross and E’Marrion Hines each scored 12 points.

Calvary Chapel 51, Adelson School 43 — At Calvary Chapel, O’Brien Pearce scored 20 points to help Calvary Chapel hold off Adelson School.

Blake Box added 12 points for Calvary Chapel, which used a 17-8 third-quarter run to erase a 25-24 halftime deficit.

Ore Inbar led Adelson School with 20 points.

Spring Mountain 64, GV Christian 36 — At Indian Springs, Robert Arceneau led all scorers with 19 points as the Golden Eagles defeated the Guardians.

Traceo Meadows scored 16 points for Spring Mountain, which led 20-14 at the half.

David Thurman had 10 points for GV Christian.