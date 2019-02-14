108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Basketball

Roundup: Late 3-pointers give Valley victory over Western

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2019 - 9:31 pm
 

Valley’s Bryce Jones and Kevin Thorn each hit a 3-pointer in the final minute to lift the Vikings to a 40-37 boys basketball victory over Western on Wednesday.

Jones had 10 points, and his 3-pointer tied the game at 37. Thorn, who had nine points, hit a 3 to give Valley the lead.

James Wade led Western with 14 points, and Gawain Powell supplied nine points for the Warriors.

Democracy Prep 86, Del Sol 58 — At Del Sol, Najeeb Muhammad and Daniel Plumer combined for 53 points as the Blue Knights defeated the Dragons.

Muhammad had 29 points and Plumer scored 24 for Democracy Prep, which outscored Del Sol 31-14 in the third quarter.

Elijah Barnes had 16 points, and Justous Harvey scored 15 for the Blue Knights.

Nati Asfaw led Del Sol with 14 points, and teammate Kemani Wilks scored 12.

Mojave 79, Pahrump Valley 46 — At Mojave, Chris Jackson had 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Rattlers routed the Trojans.

A.J. Woods added 15 points, and Damon McDowell scored 11 for Mojave, which had 24 steals and opened the game on a 26-2 run.

Brayden Severt and Chance Farnsworth each had 14 points for Pahrump.

