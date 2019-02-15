90°F
Boys Basketball

Roundup: Moises Garcia leads Sunrise Mountain past Sky Pointe

By Bartt Davis Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2019 - 9:46 pm
 

Moises Garcia scored 25 points Thursday to lead Sunrise Mountain’s boys basketball team to a 70-64 win at Sky Pointe.

Dai’Quan Sykes added nine points for the Miners, who outscored the Eagles 21-8 in the second quarter.

Danny Cox and Arrey Akoh each scored 12 points to lead the Eagles. Zackary Barfield scored 11 points, and Preston Davis added 10 points for Sky Pointe.

Chaparral 71, Virgin Valley 60 — At Mesquite, Sameal Anderson scored 20 points to help the Cowboys top the Bulldogs.

Elijah Briggs added 15 points for Chaparral, which led 33-30 at the half.

Daxon Toone paced Virgin Valley with 27 points.

Pahranagat Valley 60, White Pine 46 — At Alamo, Stockton Maxwell had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Panthers over the Bobcats.

Preston Higbee added 13 points for Pahranagat Valley.

Girls

Chaparral 40, Virgin Valley 39 — At Mesquite, Ahjane Washington scored 16 points to lead the Cowboys past the Bulldogs.

Brizeida Mora-Herrera added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who led 34-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Areli Ponce scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs, and teammate Alexis Boatright added 13 points.

Sunrise Mountain 67, Sky Pointe 29 — At Sunrise Mountain, Trinity Lavoll scored 22 points to lead the Miners past the Eagles.

Aiyana Ramirez scored 19 points, and Markaila McCurdy added 14 points for Sunrise Mountain, which led 36-20 at halftime.

Jayden Sanders scored 10 points to lead Sky Pointe.

