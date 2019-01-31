Roundup: Mojave holds off Del Sol

Mojave’s Isaiah Harper scored 14 points on Wednesday to lead the Rattlers to a 52-47 home victory over Del Sol in boys basketball.

Damon McDowell added 13 points for Mojave, which led 27-26 at the half.

Tylan McNeal and LaVerk Hodges each scored 10 points for the Dragons.

Bishop Gorman 79, Silverado 55 — At Silverado, Will McClendon had 18 points to lead five double-figure scorers as the Gaels took care of the Skyhawks.

Max Allen and Mwani Wilkinson each scored 12 points, Isaiah Cottrell had 11 points, and Chance Michels supplied 10 points for Gorman, which put the game away with a 32-14 third-quarter run.

Leandrew Menefee led Silverado with 14 points. Martell Williams added 11 points, and Damion Byrd scored 10 for the Skyhawks.

Cheyenne 61, Eldorado 52 — At Eldorado, Mike Reed had 18 points to lead the Desert Shields over the Sundevils.

Glenn Taylor added 15 points, and Damion Bonty scored 12 for Cheyenne, which outscored Eldorado 30-17 in the middle quarters.

Jonathan Thomas hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Eldorado.

Democracy Prep 73, Western 26 — At Western, Najeeb Muhammad poured in 30 points and the Blue Knights forced 22 turnovers as they dominated the Warriors.

Daniel Plumer had 13 points and nine steals, and Chancellor Johnson supplied 11 points for Democracy Prep, which led 39-16 at the half and held Western scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Dionte Thomas scored eight points for Western.

Clark 91, Spring Valley 42 — At Spring Valley, Antwon Jackson had 25 points to help the Chargers rout the Grizzlies.

Jalen Hill added 19 points, and Carlos Allen scored 18 for Clark, which led 38-16 at the half.

A’mari James led Spring Valley with 11 points, and teammate Frank Bartley scored 10.

Durango 14, Sierra Vista 13 — At Durango, D’Mariae Williams scored 11 points as the Trailblazers edged the Mountain Lions.

Neither team scored in the second quarter, and Sierra Vista was scoreless in the third as Durango held the ball against the Mountain Lions’ box-and-one defense.

Shedrick Davis had four points for Sierra Vista.

Valley 56, Somerset-Losee 46 — At Valley, Andre Jones scored 16 points to help lift the Viking over the Lions.

Omar Simpson had 14 points, and Angel Hernandez-Garcia added 10 points for Valley, which drained seven 3-pointers.

Ray’mon Daniels paced Losee with 26 points.