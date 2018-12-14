Roundup: Palo Verde rallies for win at Faith Lutheran

Sebastian Bejaoui scored 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers late in the game, as Palo Verde’s boys basketball team rallied for a 70-65 road win over Faith Lutheran on Thursday.

(Thinkstock)

Sebastian Bejaoui scored 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers late in the game, as Palo Verde’s boys basketball team rallied for a 70-65 road win over Faith Lutheran on Thursday.

Harlan Nichols added 13 points for the Panthers, who trailed 56-51 entering the fourth quarter.

Caden Loerwald scored 12 points, and Kade Madsen added 11 points for Palo Verde.

Brevin Walter led Faith Lutheran with 19 points. D.J. Heckard added 16 points, and Donovan Jackson scored 15 for the Crusaders.

Centennial 70, Bonanza 58 — At Centennial, Leland Wallace scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to power the Bulldogs over the Bengals.

Jairus Dickson added 16 points for Centennial, which led 50-43 after three quarters.

Chris Dockery had 12 points, and Savio Rivera scored 11 for the Bulldogs.

Kendell Burrell had 19 points to lead Bonanza, which hit eight 3-pointers. Nicholas Diaz had 16 points, and Ian White scored 12 for the Bengals.

Mojave 71, Valley 45 — At Mojave, A.J. Woods had 18 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead the Rattlers to victory over the Vikings.

Chris Jackson added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Mojave, which led 16-7 after one quarter.

Damon McDowell had 16 points, and Isaiah Harper scored 11 for the Rattlers.

Kevin Thorn paced Valley with 11 points, and teanmmate Ti’Mar Fullmer scored 10.

Democracy Prep 71, SLAM Academy 62 — At Democracy Prep, Najeeb Muhammad supplied 35 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Blue Knights downed the Bulls.

Daniel Plumer scored 12 points, and teammates Justous Harvey and Elijah Barnes each added eight points for Democracy Prep, which knocked down 11 3-pointers.

SLAM Academy’s Jalen Cunnigham scored 38 points, and Jamaal Carr had 17 points for the Bulls.

Chaparral 64, Basic 31 — At Basic, Elijah Briggs had 23 points as the Cowboys rolled past the Wolves.

Dejonte Allen added 11 points for Chaparral, which led 25-8 after one quarter.

Kalauni Keyes had 13 points for Basic.

Pahrump Valley 49, Somerset-Losee 46 — At Pahrump, Chance Farnsworth scored 16 points to lead the Trojans over the Lions.

Brayden Severt added 14 points for Pahrump, which led 41-36 after three quarters.

Johnny Bass and Caevee Cruz each had 21 points for Somerset-Losee.

Del Sol 43, Western 27 — At Del Sol, Tyrell Hampton scored 17 points to lead the Dragons by the Warriors.

Kemani Wilks added eight points for Del Sol, which used a 22-6 run in the middle quarters to pull away.

James Wade and Ralph Taylor each had eight points for Western.

Liberty Baptist 57, GV Christian 52 — At Liberty Baptist, L.J. DeSoto scored 17 points, and the Knights used a 15-4 game-closing run to rally past the Guardians.

Issiah Smith added 16 points and five assists, and DeShawn Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds for Liberty Baptist.

Adelson School 78, Mountain View 26 — At Adelson School, Zach Fiumara scored 19 points to help the Lions rout the Saints.

Ore Inbar added 13 points, and Dale Weiford and Harrison Clayton each scored 10 for Adelson, which led 44-15 at the half.

Alex Diaz led Mountain View with eight points.

Pahranagat Valley 56, Wells 40 — At Alamo, Stockton Maxwell poured in 37 points to lead the Panthers by the Leopards.

Maxwell hit five of the Panthers’ six 3-pointers.

Zane Rodriguez led Wells with 14 points, and teammate Brent Battenfield scored 11.