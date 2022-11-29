Shadow Ridge takes on Palo Verde in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge plays at Palo Verde in boys basketball as the high school season gets underway in earnest Monday.
Palo Verde sophomore guard Andrew Miller scored 20 points to lead the Panthers in a 78-73 win over Shadow Ridge in a boys basketball game on Monday night.
Mason Abittan added 15 points for Palo Verde. Shadow Ridge sophomore guard Jalen Butler scored 30 points.
