Shadow Ridge takes on Palo Verde in boys basketball — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge plays at Palo Verde in boys basketball as the high school season gets underway in earnest Monday.

Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) reacts after scoring a 3-point shot against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow (11) shoots the ball under pressure from Palo Verde's Takeo Moore (22) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dribbles the ball under pressure from Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) and Jaron Hardy (5) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Kene Udom (24) takes a shot under pressure from Palo Verde's Luke Robinson (32) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Samuel Bell (10) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Brycen NIckerson (3) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Jalen Sharpe (11) makes a pass behind the back of Shadow Ridge's Liam Guthrie (4) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Jalen Sharpe (11) defends a pass from Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) dunks the ball against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Jalen Sharpe (11) defends against Shadow Ridge's Jeremiah Campbell (1) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's CJ Joshua (23) reaches for a loose ball during a boy's basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's CJ Joshua (23) pump fakes during a boy's basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Andrew Miller (15) goes up for a shot against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde and Shadow Ridge player fight for a loose ball during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Andrew Miller (15) goes up for a shot against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Liam Guthrie (4) intentionally fouls Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde sophomore guard Andrew Miller scored 20 points to lead the Panthers in a 78-73 win over Shadow Ridge in a boys basketball game on Monday night.

Mason Abittan added 15 points for Palo Verde. Shadow Ridge sophomore guard Jalen Butler scored 30 points.

