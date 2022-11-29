46°F
jeff_german
Boys Basketball

Shadow Ridge takes on Palo Verde in boys basketball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2022 - 10:26 pm
 
Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) reacts after scoring a 3-point shot against Shadow Ridge during ...
Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) reacts after scoring a 3-point shot against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow (11) shoots the ball under pressure from Palo Verde's Takeo Moore ( ...
Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow (11) shoots the ball under pressure from Palo Verde's Takeo Moore (22) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dribbles the ball under pressure from Palo Verde's Mason Abitt ...
Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dribbles the ball under pressure from Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) and Jaron Hardy (5) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Kene Udom (24) takes a shot under pressure from Palo Verde's Luke Robinson (32) ...
Shadow Ridge's Kene Udom (24) takes a shot under pressure from Palo Verde's Luke Robinson (32) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Samuel Bell (10) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Brycen NIckerson ...
Palo Verde's Samuel Bell (10) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Brycen NIckerson (3) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Jalen Sharpe (11) makes a pass behind the back of Shadow Ridge's Liam Guthrie (4) ...
Palo Verde's Jalen Sharpe (11) makes a pass behind the back of Shadow Ridge's Liam Guthrie (4) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Jalen Sharpe (11) defends a pass from Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) during a boy ...
Palo Verde's Jalen Sharpe (11) defends a pass from Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) dunks the ball against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball g ...
Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) dunks the ball against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Jalen Sharpe (11) defends against Shadow Ridge's Jeremiah Campbell (1) during a b ...
Palo Verde's Jalen Sharpe (11) defends against Shadow Ridge's Jeremiah Campbell (1) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's CJ Joshua (23) reaches for a loose ball during a boy's basketball game against Sha ...
Palo Verde's CJ Joshua (23) reaches for a loose ball during a boy's basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's CJ Joshua (23) pump fakes during a boy's basketball game against Shadow Ridge at P ...
Palo Verde's CJ Joshua (23) pump fakes during a boy's basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Andrew Miller (15) goes up for a shot against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketba ...
Palo Verde's Andrew Miller (15) goes up for a shot against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde and Shadow Ridge player fight for a loose ball during a boy's basketball game at Pal ...
Palo Verde and Shadow Ridge player fight for a loose ball during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Andrew Miller (15) goes up for a shot against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketba ...
Palo Verde's Andrew Miller (15) goes up for a shot against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Liam Guthrie (4) intentionally fouls Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) during a ...
Shadow Ridge's Liam Guthrie (4) intentionally fouls Palo Verde's Mason Abittan (24) during a boy's basketball game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde sophomore guard Andrew Miller scored 20 points to lead the Panthers in a 78-73 win over Shadow Ridge in a boys basketball game on Monday night.

Mason Abittan added 15 points for Palo Verde. Shadow Ridge sophomore guard Jalen Butler scored 30 points.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

