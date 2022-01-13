Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings

Bishop Gorman, Bonanza and SLAM Nevada claimed the top spots in the Review-Journal’s boys rankings, while Centennial, Las Vegas and Moapa Valley are No. 1 in the girls rankings.

Desert Pines’ Jamir Stephens (0) passes from the court while Mojave’s Jameer McNeal, left, Dante Hookfin, center, and CJ Shaw, right, guard during a boys high school basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada basketball rankings

Boys

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman

2. Liberty

3. Durango

4. Coronado

5. Desert Pines

Class 4A

1. Bonanza

2. Las Vegas

3. Valley

4. Silverado

5. Cheyenne

Class 3A

1. SLAM Nevada

2. Somerset Losee

3. Boulder City

4. Virgin Valley

5. Sky Pointe

Girls

Class 5A

1. Centennial

2. Spring Valley

3. Liberty

4. Desert Oasis

5. Shadow Ridge

Class 4A

1. Las Vegas

2. Desert Pines

3. Clark

4. Palo Verde

5. Silverado

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley

2. Pahrump Valley

3. Virgin Valley

4. Somerset Losee

5. Boulder City

Players of the week

Boys

Frank Evans, Eldorado — The senior scored 37 points in a loss to Shadow Ridge.

Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior averaged 27.5 points in a win over Cimarron-Memorial and loss to Cheyenne.

Andrick Santillan, Cheyenne — The senior averaged 21.5 points in wins over Las Vegas and Valley.

Donovan Webster, Cheyenne — The senior averaged 27 points in wins over Las Vegas and Valley.

Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior averaged 10 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in wins over Basic and Centennial.

Girls

Yara Bouharb, Calvary Chapel — The senior averaged 26.5 points in wins over Lincoln County and The Meadows.

Rylee Davis, Bishop Gorman — The junior averaged 16.5 points in wins over Rancho Christian (California) and Basic.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore averaged 18.5 points in a win over Las Vegas and loss to Desert Oasis.

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior averaged 18 points in a win over Las Vegas and loss to Desert Oasis.

Ashari Thrower, Somerset Losee — The senior averaged 19.5 points in wins over Pinecrest Cadence and Tech.

Games to watch

Boys

Thursday

Arbor View at Canyon Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Shadow Ridge at Bonanza, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Valley at Cheyenne, 6:30 p.m.

Virgin Valley at Sky Pointe, 6:30 p.m.

Friday-Wednesday

CCSD shutdown

Girls

Friday-Wednesday

CCSD shutdown