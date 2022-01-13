Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
Bishop Gorman, Bonanza and SLAM Nevada claimed the top spots in the Review-Journal’s boys rankings, while Centennial, Las Vegas and Moapa Valley are No. 1 in the girls rankings.
Southern Nevada basketball rankings
Boys
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman
2. Liberty
3. Durango
4. Coronado
5. Desert Pines
Class 4A
1. Bonanza
2. Las Vegas
3. Valley
4. Silverado
5. Cheyenne
Class 3A
1. SLAM Nevada
2. Somerset Losee
3. Boulder City
4. Virgin Valley
5. Sky Pointe
Girls
Class 5A
1. Centennial
2. Spring Valley
3. Liberty
4. Desert Oasis
5. Shadow Ridge
Class 4A
1. Las Vegas
2. Desert Pines
3. Clark
4. Palo Verde
5. Silverado
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley
2. Pahrump Valley
3. Virgin Valley
4. Somerset Losee
5. Boulder City
Players of the week
Boys
Frank Evans, Eldorado — The senior scored 37 points in a loss to Shadow Ridge.
Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior averaged 27.5 points in a win over Cimarron-Memorial and loss to Cheyenne.
Andrick Santillan, Cheyenne — The senior averaged 21.5 points in wins over Las Vegas and Valley.
Donovan Webster, Cheyenne — The senior averaged 27 points in wins over Las Vegas and Valley.
Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior averaged 10 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in wins over Basic and Centennial.
Girls
Yara Bouharb, Calvary Chapel — The senior averaged 26.5 points in wins over Lincoln County and The Meadows.
Rylee Davis, Bishop Gorman — The junior averaged 16.5 points in wins over Rancho Christian (California) and Basic.
Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore averaged 18.5 points in a win over Las Vegas and loss to Desert Oasis.
Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior averaged 18 points in a win over Las Vegas and loss to Desert Oasis.
Ashari Thrower, Somerset Losee — The senior averaged 19.5 points in wins over Pinecrest Cadence and Tech.
Games to watch
Boys
Thursday
Arbor View at Canyon Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Shadow Ridge at Bonanza, 6:30 p.m.
Spring Valley at Cheyenne, 6:30 p.m.
Virgin Valley at Sky Pointe, 6:30 p.m.
Friday-Wednesday
CCSD shutdown
Girls
Friday-Wednesday
CCSD shutdown