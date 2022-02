Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings

The Bishop Gorman boys and Centennial girls stayed atop the Class 5A Southern Nevada basketball rankings. The Somerset Losee boys took over at No. 1 in 3A.

Bishop Gorman’s Darrion Williams (3) riles up the crowd after scoring against Liberty during the second half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Henderson. The game is a rematch of a double-overtime game from December 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty’s Angelo Kambala, left, and Joshua Jefferson, right, compete for the ball with Bishop Gorman’s Jason Richardson during the second half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Henderson. The game is a rematch of a double-overtime game from December 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada basketball rankings

Boys

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman

2. Liberty

3. Durango

4. Coronado

5. Canyon Springs

Class 4A

1. Bonanza

2. Silverado

3. Mojave

4. Sierra Vista

5. Las Vegas

Class 3A

1. Somerset Losee

2. SLAM Nevada

3. Boulder City

4. Virgin Valley

5. Sky Pointe

Girls

Class 5A

1. Centennial

2. Liberty

3. Spring Valley

4. Desert Oasis

5. Shadow Ridge

Class 4A

1. Las Vegas

2. Desert Pines

3. Clark

4. Palo Verde

5. Silverado

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley

2. Pahrump Valley

3. Virgin Valley

4. Somerset Losee

5. Boulder City

Players of the week

Boys

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore averaged 24 points and 8.5 assists in wins over Spring Valley and Eldorado.

Joshua Jefferson, Liberty — The senior averaged 20 points in a win over Centennial and loss to Bishop Gorman.

Jase Richardson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore averaged 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and four assists in wins over Liberty, Whitney Young (Illinois) and Palo Verde.

Girls

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore averaged 21 points in a win over Legacy and loss to Liberty.

Victoria Leal, Silverado — The junior averaged 21.5 points in wins over Sierra Vista and Basic.

Ali’a Matavao, Liberty — The junior averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3 steals in wins over Faith Lutheran and Spring Valley.

Games to watch

Boys

Friday

Bishop Gorman at Durango, 6:30 p.m.

Cimarron-Memorial at Cheyenne, 6:30 p.m.

Silverado at Mojave, 7:30 p.m.

Virgin Valley at Somerset Losee, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Canyon Springs at Bishop Gorman, 6:30 p.m.

Deset Pines at Arbor View, 6:30 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Cheyenne, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Centennial at Spring Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Liberty at Desert Oasis, 6:30 p.m.

Silverado at Arbor View, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman, 10:30 a.m.

Las Vegas at Palo Verde, noon

Pahrump Valley at SLAM Nevada, 10:30 a.m.

Monday

Desert Pines at Silverado, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Bishop Gorman at Spring Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.