Spring Valley, Mojave reach Class 4A boys state title game

Spring Valley and Mojave rolled to victories in the Class 4A boys state basketball semifinals Friday at Cox Pavilion and will play for the championship Saturday.

Spring Valley High School players celebrate their victory against Las Vegas High School after the second half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state boys basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Spring Valley High School's Randy Nance (5) keeps a ball away from Las Vegas High School's Marcus Gomez (4) during the first half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state boys basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Spring Valley High School's Deasean Moreno (24) jumps to the basket as Las Vegas High School's Jordan Massey (0) defends during the first half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state boys basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Spring Valley High School's Pharaoh Compton (23) looks to pass against Las Vegas High School's Justin White (14) during the first half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state boys basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas High School's TJ Brown (12) keeps a ball away from Spring Valley High School's Alijah Adem (31) during the first half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state boys basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Spring Valley High School's Deasean Moreno (24) dunks during the first half of a semifinal game against Las Vegas High School in the NIAA Class 4A state boys basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas High School's Aidan Wilson (20), Spring Valley High School's Pharaoh Compton (23) and Spring Valley High School's Jordon Cosby (13) battle for a loose ball during the second half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state boys basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas High School's Tavi Jackson (2) and Spring Valley High School's Carson Dooley (32) battle for a loose ball during the second half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state boys basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Spring Valley High School's Alijah Adem (31) goes up for a layup against Las Vegas High School's Aidan Wilson (20) during the first half of a semifinal game in the NIAA Class 4A state boys basketball playoffs at Cox Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Spring Valley was literally in the zone against Las Vegas in the first of two Class 4A boys state basketball semifinals Friday.

And once they were in it, they stayed there.

“That’s what we do,” coach Paul Blair said after the Grizzlies used a stingy 2-3 zone defense to outscore the Wildcats 22-5 in the second quarter en route to a 86-68 victory in front of a Cox Pavilion crowd estimated at 2,000.

“We try to slow people down playing a zone, make people shoot over the top. If you can shoot us out of it, then that’s when we’ll deal with it.”

Spring Valley never had to deal with it, thanks to 30 points from sophomore point guard Alijah Adem (two above his average) and 25 from senior forward Deasean Moreno, who scored 10 straight points during the Grizzlies’ second-quarter flurry that decided the game.

Powerful post presence Pharoah Compton scored 13 for the Grizzlies, who will meet Mojave, an 80-61 winner over Cimarron-Memorial, in Saturday’s 7:10 p.m championship game.

Las Vegas led 21-17 after the first quarter before growing impatient against Spring Valley’s zone.

The jump shots the Wildcats were sinking early stopped falling and drives to the basket were heavily contested, enabling the Grizzlies (15-6) to overcome an early six-point deficit en route to a 39-26 halftime lead.

Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas’ 6-foot-2-inch senior guard who combines slashing moves with considerable jumping ability, led the Wildcats (18-7) with 30 points. He received support from Ernest Brown, who finished with 23.

But it wasn’t nearly enough for Las Vegas, which got no closer than nine points in the second half,

“You can’t slow Tavi down — we just try to give him different looks, so whenever he tried to get to the basket, we always had help coming,” Blair said. “It’s called a 2-3 spy, so we always had somebody on him, just like we were playing football.”

It might have taken three spies the caliber of James Bond for Las Vegas to contain Moreno in the second quarter.

Spring Valley trailed 26-24 before the 6-foot-4-inch swingman erupted for 10 consecutive points on a dunk, a putback, a two-handed tap-in, two free throws and another dunk that made the score 32-24 and brought the vocal Grizzlies cheering section to its feet.

“Our big man (6-6 Compton) fouled out. I knew I didn’t want this to be my last game, so I had to step up and make everything happen so me and my team could go to the state (championship game),” the slender Moreno said. “We never had a plan to go this far, so I’m really blessed to do it.”

