Boys Basketball

State champion Durango hires new boys basketball coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2023 - 4:47 pm
 
Durango poses for photos with their NIAA Class 5A boys high school basketball state championshi ...
Durango poses for photos with their NIAA Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship trophy after winning the game against Liberty at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ron Riley will be the new boys basketball coach at Durango, the high school announced Wednesday.

The Trailblazers went 21-6 and won the Class 5A state title last season under interim coach Michael Lee following Chad Beeten’s resignation on Feb. 1.

In a letter obtained by the Review-Journal last month, Beeten said his resignation stemmed from the alleged racist mistreatment of his players.

A Las Vegas native, Riley was a standout player at Clark before playing college basketball at Arizona State. He helped lead the Sun Devils to a Sweet 16 appearance in 1995 and is No. 4 on the school’s all-time leading scoring list. Riley was drafted in the second round of the 1996 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics.

Riley did not coach last year and has been a teacher at Durango since 2016. He last coached as an assistant with the University of Providence (Montana) from 2007-09.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

