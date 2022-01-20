Taviontae Jackson stars in Las Vegas High’s win as ‘pause’ ends

In his first game since being nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game, versatile Taviontae Jackson scored 34 points to pace Las Vegas’ rout of Green Valley.

Las Vegas’ Taviontae Jackson (2) dunks against Green Valley during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Taviontae Jackson (2) shoots a three-pointer against Green Valley’s Kaylan Doby during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ star player Taviontae Jackson smiles after beating Green Valley 71-51 in a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Taviontae Jackson, center right, drives around Green Valley’s Gaston Zumaye, center, left, during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Taviontae Jackson (2) gains control of the ball while Green Valley’s Richard Carns, behind, defends and Las Vegas’ Justin White looks on during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas High School and Green Valley High School fans watch a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. Las Vegas beat Green Valley 71-51. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Justin White (14) looks to pass while Green Valley’s Kaylan Doby (21) and Richard Carns, right, defend during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley’s Phoenix Wortham (13) shoots against Las Vegas’ Jordan Massey (0) during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Taviontae Jackson (2) and Jordan Massey, second from left, jump for the ball while Green Valley’s Dominic Washington (3) and Kaylan Doby, second from left, look on during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley’s Gaston Zumaye (35) drives around Las Vegas’ Marcus Gomez, right, during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Keaton McCoy (10) looks to pass while Green Valley’s Max Segal (31) defends during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Taviontae Jackson (2) shoots against Green Valley’s Kaylan Doby (21) during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley’s Richard Carns (1) eyes the hoop while Las Vegas’ TJ Brown (12) and Jordan Massey (0) defend during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley’s Magyk Hall (20) dribbles through Las Vegas’ Keaton McCoy, left, and Tayshaun Jackson, behind, while Las Vegas’ Justin White (14) defends during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ Tayshaun Jackson (3) shoots against Green Valley’s Dominic Washington (3) during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas High School boys basketball cheers after a timeout during a boys high school basketball game against Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. Las Vegas beat Green Valley 71-51. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Outside of a “five-day pause” to regroup from the latest surge of the COVID pandemic, there apparently isn’t much that can stop Taviontae Jackson.

In his first game since the Clark County School District’s shutdown of classes, sports and other activities and since Jackson was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game, he scored 34 points to pace Las Vegas High to a 71-51 victory over Green Valley in a Class 4A Lake League game Wednesday night at the Gators’ gym.

The 6-foot-2-inch do-it-all senior scored about every which you can — long 3-pointers, midrange jumpers, an assortment of layups and putbacks including a finger roll, two thunderous dunks — for the Wildcats, who improved to 10-5 in their league opener.

Las Vegas coach Jason Wilson said when you have a player such as Jackson orchestrating the offense and controlling the backboards on both ends, it makes it a lot easier for a team to find its groove after a mandated respite.

“He’s really good, obviously, and he’s good enough to make the other guys on the team better, too,” Wilson said of the slender senior with the considerable skills. “We play hard on defense, and we’re pretty good in transition. When you hold a team to 51 points, that’s pretty good defense.”

Official statistics were not available immediately after the game. But if the video is reviewed to provide a deeper statistical review, it could well be that Jackson is credited with a triple double in points, rebounds and assists.

“He killed us on the boards; he must have had 20 rebounds,” Green Valley coach Ezra Irvin said of the difficult matchup Jackson creates.

A couple of minutes after Jackson’s windmill dunk increased the Wildcats’ lead to 56-33 and touched off trash-talking that resulted in three technical fouls, Irvin told a reserve that when he was buzzed into the game, Jackson would be his responsibility.

The player, Max Segal, looked at his coach with a blank stare as if to say, “You expect me to guard that guy?”

The victory was Las Vegas’ second over Green Valley, as the Wildcats romped 72-36 over a short-handed Gators side in a holiday tournament game in December.

Tayshaun Jackson finished with 20 points for Las Vegas on Wednesday. Phoenix Wortham scored 19 for Green Valley (8-9, 0-2)

“Our guys are trying to figure it out — that year off really hurt us,” Irvin said about COVID having canceled the 2020-21 season. “We forget these guys don’t have that varsity experience. Coming off this long break without practices … and coming right into this game, we didn’t have a lot of time to make adjustments.”

All boys and girls basketball games were played as scheduled Wednesday.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.