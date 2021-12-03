Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

Bishop Gorman basketball head coach Grant Rice, right, holds a ball as Keenan Bey (2) walks by during a basketball practice at Bishop Gorman High School, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Thursday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Ryan Ableman, Bishop Gorman — The senior scored 16 points in a 56-50 win over Folsom (Calif.).

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 29 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in a 91-54 win over Basic.

Pharaoh Compton, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 91-54 win over Basic.

Emiliyon Daniels, Somerset Losee — The senior scored 18 points in an 83-20 win over Doral Academy.

Natan Zegeye, Amplus Academy — The senior scored 30 points in a 73-68 win over Coral Academy.

Girls

Briana Green, Spring Valley — The senior had 12 points and 14 rebounds in a 46-32 win over Mission Hills (Calif.).

Grace Knox, Spring Valley — The freshman had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 46-32 win over Mission Hills (Calif.).

Ali’a Matavao, Liberty — The junior had 18 points, 13 rebounds, 10 steals, four assists and two blocks in a 64-8 win over Dixie (Utah).

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior scored 21 points in a 63-59 win over Reno.

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Amplus Academy 73, Coral Academy 68

Bishop Gorman 56, Folsom (Calif.) 50

Bishop Manogue 61, Foothill 54

Cheyenne 66, Sunrise Mountain 36

Green Valley 61, Tech 31

GV Christian 51, Owyhee 32

Innovations International 58, American Heritage 48

Lake Mead 72, West Wendover 54

Moapa Valley 62, Lincoln County 43

Pahranagat Valley 44, Eureka 31

Rancho 68, Faith Lutheran 40

Sky Pointe 63, Calvary Chapel 56

Somerset Losee 83, Doral Academy 20

Spring Valley 91, Basic 54

Whittell 46, Round Mountain 28

Girls

Coral Academy 60, Amplus Academy 8

Faith Lutheran 63, Reno 59

Legacy 54, Chaparral 7

Liberty 64, Dixie (Utah) 8

Owyhee 65, GV Christian 21

Pahranagat Valley 35, Eureka 34

SLAM Nevada 54, Cristo Rey 2

Spring Valley 46, Mission Hills (Calif.) 32

Sunrise Mountain 41, Valley 33

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.