Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

Thursday’s best high school basketball performances:

Girls

Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 17 points in a 50-45 win over Needles.

Yara Bouharb, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 17 points in a 50-45 win over Needles.

Arielle Davis, Desert Pines — The senior scored 18 points in a 75-8 win over Sierra Vista.

Layla Faught, Las Vegas — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 63-20 win over Western.

Mya Harper, Legacy — The freshman scored 14 points in a 43-35 win over Green Valley.

Emma Humes, Moapa Valley — The senior scored 21 points in a 67-16 win over Coral Academy.

Isabella Jaramillo, Liberty — The senior had 14 points, four assists and two steals in a 74-48 win over Coronado.

Burcin Kuru, Green Valley — The senior scored 18 points in a 43-35 loss to Legacy.

Te Limon, Needles — The senior scored 20 points in a 50-45 loss to Calvary Chapel.

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde — The junior scored 15 points in a 47-29 win over Cheyenne.

Seren Nebres, Palo Verde — The senior scored 15 points in a 47-29 win over Cheyenne.

Jaden Newman, Liberty — The junior had 18 points, two assists, two steals and one block in a 74-48 win over Coronado.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The junior scored 20 points in a 41-32 loss to Arbor View.

Kayla Terry, Las Vegas — The junior scored 20 points in a 63-20 win over Western.

Natalie Vargas, Eldorado — The freshman scored 19 points in a 36-20 win over Pinecrest Cadence.

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Calvary Chapel 45, Needles 43

Sandy Valley 51, Adelson 36

Girls

Arbor View 41, Silverado 32

Calvary Chapel 50, Needles 45

Centennial 72, Desert Oasis 30

Cimarron-Memorial 38, Bonanza 29

Del Sol 38, Sky Pointe 27

Desert Pines 75, Sierra Vista 8

Eldorado 36, Pinecrest Cadence 20

Las Vegas 63, Western 20

Legacy 43, Green Valley 35

Liberty 74, Coronado 48

Moapa Valley 67, Coral Academy 16

Palo Verde 47, Cheyenne 29

Rancho 41, Valley 22

Sandy Valley 33, Adelson 12

Spring Valley 68, Shadow Ridge 52

