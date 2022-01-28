Thursday’s high school basketball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

Bishop Gorman’s Darrion Williams (5) shoots against Liberty’s Joshua Jefferson, left, during the first half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Henderson. The game is a rematch of a double-overtime game from December 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Yosi Abebe, Amplus Academy — The senior had 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals in a 69-51 win over Calvary Chapel.

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 40 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds and three blocks in a 93-43 win over Eldorado.

Antonio Burns, Legacy — The freshman scored 22 points in a 70-67 loss to Bonanza.

Kenyon Giles, Silverado — The senior scored 18 points in a 79-66 win over Green Valley.

Richard Isaacs, Coronado — The senior scored 25 points in a 72-53 win over Arbor View.

Joshua Jefferson, Liberty — The senior had 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in an 80-71 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Angelo Kambala, Liberty — The junior had 24 points and three steals in an 80-71 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Shawn Mesler, Equipo Academy — The junior scored 18 points in a 71-38 loss to Sky Pointe.

John Mobley, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 21 points and three rebounds in an 80-71 win over Liberty.

Deasean Moreno, Spring Valley — The senior had 18 points and 10 reb0unds in a 93-43 win over Eldorado.

Kollin Ngo, Silverado — The junior scored 22 points in a 79-66 win over Green Valley.

Jaylen Pollard, Canyon Springs — The senior scored 18 points in an 82-36 win over Del Sol.

Jason Richardson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 80-71 win over Liberty.

Jaden Riley, Bonanza — The freshman scored 22 points in a 70-67 win over Legacy.

Jamir Stephens, Desert Pines — The senior had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 71-53 win over Palo Verde.

Evan Tatum, Desert Pines — The junior had 12 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in a 71-53 win over Palo Verde.

Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in an 80-71 win over Liberty.

Phoenix Wortham, Green Valley — The senior scored 18 points in a 79-66 loss to Silverado.

Nate Zegeye, Amplus Academy — The senior had 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in a 69-51 win over Calvary Chapel.

Gaston Zumaya, Green Valley — The freshman scored 23 points in a 79-66 loss to Silverado.

Girls

Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 24 points in a 62-2 win over Amplus Academy.

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Amplus Academy 69, Calvary Chapel 51

Bishop Gorman 80, Liberty 71

Bonanza 70, Legacy 67

Canyon Springs 82, Del Sol 36

Chaparral 46, Basic 35

Coronado 71, Arbor View 53

Desert Pines 71, Palo Verde 53

Foothill 59, Clark 41

Mojave 82, Doral Academy 33

Shadow Ridge 74, Faith Lutheran 45

Silverado 79, Green Valley 66

Sky Pointe 71, Equipo Academy 38

SLAM Nevada 82, Coral Academy 56

Somerset Losee 76, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 33

Spring Valley 93, Eldorado 43

Tech 55, Pinecrest Cadence 51

Virgin Valley 66, Moapa Valley 59

Western 61, Las Vegas 49

Girls

Calvary Chapel 62, Amplus Academy 2

Moapa Valley 54, Virgin Valley 30

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.