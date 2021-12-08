Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.
Boys
Emeka Ceaser, Centennial — The senior scored 16 points in a 79-56 loss to Wasatch (Utah).
Prince Davis, Desert Pines — The freshman had 15 points, two assists and three steals in a 71-61 win over Rancho.
Brandon Enriquez, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 16 points in a 66-59 win over Cheyenne.
Jack Ferrence, Lake Mead — The senior scored 20 points in a 68-20 win over Founders Academy.
Zack Pompa, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 21 points in a 66-59 win over Cheyenne.
Jamir Stephens, Desert Pines — The senior had 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 71-61 win over Rancho.
David Tinner, Cheyenne — The senior scored 24 points in a 66-59 loss to Shadow Ridge.
Donavon Webster, Cheyenne — The senior scored 18 points in a 66-59 loss to Shadow Ridge.
Girls
Elise Williams, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored 17 points in a 67-26 win over Cheyenne.
Kamilyah Williams, Basic — The freshman scored 18 points in a 46-43 loss to Green Valley.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys
Desert Pines 71, Rancho 61
Green Valley 62, Sunrise Mountain 51
Lake Mead 68, Founders Academy 20
Pahranagat Valley 51, Spring Mountain 20
Shadow Ridge 66, Cheyenne 59
Canyon Springs 57, Spring Valley 48
Wasatch (Utah) 79, Centennial 56
Girls
Del Sol 48, Pinecrest Cadence 23
Green Valley 46, Basic 43
GV Christian 30, Laughlin 23
Moapa Valley 58, Tech 17
Pahrump Valley 65, Sky Pointe 14
Shadow Ridge 67, Cheyenne 26
SLAM Nevada 31, Coral Academy 25
Virgin Valley 38, Eldorado 20
