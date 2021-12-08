Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

Canyon Springs forward Lorenzo Moore (20) blocks a shot attempted by Spring Valley forward Carson Dooley (32) during a boys high school basketball game at Canyon Springs High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Emeka Ceaser, Centennial — The senior scored 16 points in a 79-56 loss to Wasatch (Utah).

Prince Davis, Desert Pines — The freshman had 15 points, two assists and three steals in a 71-61 win over Rancho.

Brandon Enriquez, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 16 points in a 66-59 win over Cheyenne.

Jack Ferrence, Lake Mead — The senior scored 20 points in a 68-20 win over Founders Academy.

Zack Pompa, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 21 points in a 66-59 win over Cheyenne.

Jamir Stephens, Desert Pines — The senior had 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 71-61 win over Rancho.

David Tinner, Cheyenne — The senior scored 24 points in a 66-59 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Donavon Webster, Cheyenne — The senior scored 18 points in a 66-59 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Girls

Elise Williams, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored 17 points in a 67-26 win over Cheyenne.

Kamilyah Williams, Basic — The freshman scored 18 points in a 46-43 loss to Green Valley.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Desert Pines 71, Rancho 61

Green Valley 62, Sunrise Mountain 51

Lake Mead 68, Founders Academy 20

Pahranagat Valley 51, Spring Mountain 20

Shadow Ridge 66, Cheyenne 59

Canyon Springs 57, Spring Valley 48

Wasatch (Utah) 79, Centennial 56

Girls

Del Sol 48, Pinecrest Cadence 23

Green Valley 46, Basic 43

GV Christian 30, Laughlin 23

Moapa Valley 58, Tech 17

Pahrump Valley 65, Sky Pointe 14

Shadow Ridge 67, Cheyenne 26

SLAM Nevada 31, Coral Academy 25

Virgin Valley 38, Eldorado 20

