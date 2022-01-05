Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

Faith Lutheran HighÕs Raina Forgue (23) surrounded by Silverado HighÕs players as she goes up for the hoop during the first half of a NIAA girls basketball game at Silverado High School on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 28 points, 14 assists, eight rebounds and five steals in an 84-72 win over Palo Verde.

EJ Aurilio, Sierra Vista — The freshman scored 20 points in a 70-62 loss to Desert Pines.

Gregory Burrell, Desert Pines — The sophomore had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 70-62 win over Sierra Vista.

Pharaoh Compton, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks in an 84-72 win over Palo Verde.

Taj Degourville, Durango — The sophomore scored 18 points in a 75-36 win over Faith Lutheran.

Evan Tatum, Desert Pines — The junior had 27 points in a 70-62 win over Sierra Vista.

Girls

Abby Mathews, Lincoln County — The junior scored 19 points in a 46-23 win over White Pine.

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior scored 18 points in a 52-24 win over Silverado.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Desert Pines 70, Sierra Vista 62

Durango 75, Faith Lutheran 36

GV Christian 61, Pahranagat Valley 46

Lake Mead 67, Needles 38

Spring Valley 84, Palo Verde 72

White Pine 56, Lincoln County 51

Girls

Faith Lutheran 52, Silverado 24

Lincoln County 46, White Pine 23

Moapa Valley 51, SLAM Nevada 20

Needles 46, Lake Mead 28

