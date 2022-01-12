Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.
Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances:
Boys
Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines — The junior had 15 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 69-50 win over Faith Lutheran.
Josiah Cunningham, Coronado — The sophomore scored 24 points in an 85-27 win over Palo Verde.
Jaiden Dixon, Arbor View — The senior scored 17 points in a 74-59 win over Foothill.
Gavin Douglas, Boulder City — The senior scored 19 points in a 55-51 win over Moapa Valley.
Jahmon Haylock, Foothill — The junior scored 16 points in a 74-59 loss to Arbor View.
Emmanuel Jefferies, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon — The junior scored 18 points in a 59-56 win over Coral Academy.
Peyton Neilson, Moapa Valley — The senior scored 20 points in a 55-51 loss to Boulder City.
Rone Perlman, Coral Academy — The junior scored 16 points in a 59-56 loss to Pinecrest Sloan Canyon.
Maximus Romero, Arbor View — The sophomore scored 17 points in a 74-59 win over Foothill.
Evan Tatum, Desert Pines — The junior had 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 69-50 win over Faith Lutheran.
Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 12 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in an 87-50 win over Centennial.
Shyne Willis, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon — The junior scored 20 points in a 59-56 win over Coral Academy.
Girls
Kaycee Carter, Democracy Prep — The sophomore scored 15 points in a 46-38 win over Calvary Chapel.
Phoenix Sharp, Calvary Chapel — The sophomore scored 15 points in a 46-38 loss to Democracy Prep.
Mikiah Verdum, Democracy Prep — The sophomore scored 15 points in a 46-38 win over Calvary Chapel.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys
Arbor View 74, Foothill 59
Bishop Gorman 87, Centennial 50
Boulder City 55, Moapa Valley 51
Coronado 85, Palo Verde 27
Democracy Prep 79, Calvary Chapel 33
Desert Pines 69, Faith Lutheran 50
Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 59, Coral Academy 56
Shadow Ridge 83, Sunrise Mountain 42
Sky Pointe 58, Pinecrest Cadence 44
SLAM Nevada 52, Somerset Losee 48
Tech 68, Equipo Academy 36
Virgin Valley 65, Pahrump Valley 44
Girls
Democracy Prep 46, Calvary Chapel 38
Moapa Valley 46, Boulder City 17
Pahrump Valley 43, Virgin Valley 22
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.