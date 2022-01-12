Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

Coronado's Josiah Cunningham (23) shoots over De La Salle's Jamil Wilson (20) in the first half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines — The junior had 15 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 69-50 win over Faith Lutheran.

Josiah Cunningham, Coronado — The sophomore scored 24 points in an 85-27 win over Palo Verde.

Jaiden Dixon, Arbor View — The senior scored 17 points in a 74-59 win over Foothill.

Gavin Douglas, Boulder City — The senior scored 19 points in a 55-51 win over Moapa Valley.

Jahmon Haylock, Foothill — The junior scored 16 points in a 74-59 loss to Arbor View.

Emmanuel Jefferies, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon — The junior scored 18 points in a 59-56 win over Coral Academy.

Peyton Neilson, Moapa Valley — The senior scored 20 points in a 55-51 loss to Boulder City.

Rone Perlman, Coral Academy — The junior scored 16 points in a 59-56 loss to Pinecrest Sloan Canyon.

Maximus Romero, Arbor View — The sophomore scored 17 points in a 74-59 win over Foothill.

Evan Tatum, Desert Pines — The junior had 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 69-50 win over Faith Lutheran.

Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 12 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in an 87-50 win over Centennial.

Shyne Willis, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon — The junior scored 20 points in a 59-56 win over Coral Academy.

Girls

Kaycee Carter, Democracy Prep — The sophomore scored 15 points in a 46-38 win over Calvary Chapel.

Phoenix Sharp, Calvary Chapel — The sophomore scored 15 points in a 46-38 loss to Democracy Prep.

Mikiah Verdum, Democracy Prep — The sophomore scored 15 points in a 46-38 win over Calvary Chapel.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Arbor View 74, Foothill 59

Bishop Gorman 87, Centennial 50

Boulder City 55, Moapa Valley 51

Coronado 85, Palo Verde 27

Democracy Prep 79, Calvary Chapel 33

Desert Pines 69, Faith Lutheran 50

Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 59, Coral Academy 56

Shadow Ridge 83, Sunrise Mountain 42

Sky Pointe 58, Pinecrest Cadence 44

SLAM Nevada 52, Somerset Losee 48

Tech 68, Equipo Academy 36

Virgin Valley 65, Pahrump Valley 44

Girls

Democracy Prep 46, Calvary Chapel 38

Moapa Valley 46, Boulder City 17

Pahrump Valley 43, Virgin Valley 22

