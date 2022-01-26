Tuesday’s high school basketball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.
Boys
Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 14 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds in a 72-65 win over Rancho.
Antonio Burns, Legacy — The freshman scored 16 points in a 69-59 win over Valley.
Gregory Burrell, Desert Pines — The sophomore had 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists in a 59-55 double-overtime loss to Durango.
Pharaoh Compton, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 72-65 win over Rancho.
Josiah Cunningham, Coronado — The sophomore scored 16 points in an 84-49 win over Centennial.
Richard Isaacs, Coronado — The senior scored 30 points in an 84-49 win over Centennial.
Sterling Knox, Durango — The junior scored 17 points in a 59-55 double-overtime win over Desert Pines.
Marcus Lawson, Legacy — The senior scored 19 points in a 69-59 win over Valley.
Josef Major, Cheyenne — The junior scored 16 points in a 55-54 loss to Sierra Vista.
Jamison McCall, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 28 points and three steals in a 72-65 win over Rancho.
Andrew Miller, Palo Verde — The freshman scored 27 points in a 63-40 win over Clark.
Jake Price, Clark — The senior scored 25 points in a 63-40 loss to Palo Verde.
Josiah Scott, Chaparral — The senior scored 23 points in a 59-51 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Mauro Velasquez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior scored 17 points in a 59-51 loss to Chaparral.
Donavon Webster, Cheyenne — The senior scored 19 points in a 55-54 loss to Sierra Vista.
Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 14 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists in a 65-24 win over Arbor View.
Phoenix Wortham, Green Valley — The senior scored 20 points in a 68-34 win over Doral Academy.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys
Bishop Gorman 65, Arbor View 24
Boulder City 52, Coral Academy 51
Coronado 84, Centennial 49
Durango 59, Desert Pines 55 (2 OT)
Green Valley 68, Doral Academy 34
GV Christian 63, Liberty Baptist 17
Legacy 69, Valley 59
Palo Verde 63, Clark 40
Shadow Ridge 94, Desert Oasis 80
Sierra Vista 55, Cheyenne 54
Sunrise Mountain 59, Chaparral 51
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.