Tuesday’s high school basketball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

Bishop Gorman High School's Darrion Williams (5) shoots over Evangel Christian School's Christian Spalding, left, in the first half of a Tarkanian Classic basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 14 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds in a 72-65 win over Rancho.

Antonio Burns, Legacy — The freshman scored 16 points in a 69-59 win over Valley.

Gregory Burrell, Desert Pines — The sophomore had 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists in a 59-55 double-overtime loss to Durango.

Pharaoh Compton, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 72-65 win over Rancho.

Josiah Cunningham, Coronado — The sophomore scored 16 points in an 84-49 win over Centennial.

Richard Isaacs, Coronado — The senior scored 30 points in an 84-49 win over Centennial.

Sterling Knox, Durango — The junior scored 17 points in a 59-55 double-overtime win over Desert Pines.

Marcus Lawson, Legacy — The senior scored 19 points in a 69-59 win over Valley.

Josef Major, Cheyenne — The junior scored 16 points in a 55-54 loss to Sierra Vista.

Jamison McCall, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 28 points and three steals in a 72-65 win over Rancho.

Andrew Miller, Palo Verde — The freshman scored 27 points in a 63-40 win over Clark.

Jake Price, Clark — The senior scored 25 points in a 63-40 loss to Palo Verde.

Josiah Scott, Chaparral — The senior scored 23 points in a 59-51 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Mauro Velasquez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior scored 17 points in a 59-51 loss to Chaparral.

Donavon Webster, Cheyenne — The senior scored 19 points in a 55-54 loss to Sierra Vista.

Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 14 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists in a 65-24 win over Arbor View.

Phoenix Wortham, Green Valley — The senior scored 20 points in a 68-34 win over Doral Academy.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Bishop Gorman 65, Arbor View 24

Boulder City 52, Coral Academy 51

Coronado 84, Centennial 49

Durango 59, Desert Pines 55 (2 OT)

Green Valley 68, Doral Academy 34

GV Christian 63, Liberty Baptist 17

Legacy 69, Valley 59

Palo Verde 63, Clark 40

Shadow Ridge 94, Desert Oasis 80

Sierra Vista 55, Cheyenne 54

Sunrise Mountain 59, Chaparral 51

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

