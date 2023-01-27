44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Boys Basketball

Valley holds off Desert Oasis in boys basketball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2023 - 9:12 pm
 
Valley's David Poole-Eskridge (2) tries to shoot as Desert Oasis' Damian Rodriguez (23) defends ...
Valley's David Poole-Eskridge (2) tries to shoot as Desert Oasis' Damian Rodriguez (23) defends during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis' Desmond Pyre (15) shoots over Valley's Xavier Shufford (32) during the first hal ...
Desert Oasis' Desmond Pyre (15) shoots over Valley's Xavier Shufford (32) during the first half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis' Desmond Pyre (15) keeps a ball away from Valley's Kevan Wilkins (21) during the f ...
Desert Oasis' Desmond Pyre (15) keeps a ball away from Valley's Kevan Wilkins (21) during the first half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis' Kaden Arnold (13) looks to pass against Valley's Xavier Shufford (32) during the ...
Desert Oasis' Kaden Arnold (13) looks to pass against Valley's Xavier Shufford (32) during the first half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Valley's Kevan Wilkins (21) and Desert Oasis' Jaiden Fisher (11), behind, battle for a loose ba ...
Valley's Kevan Wilkins (21) and Desert Oasis' Jaiden Fisher (11), behind, battle for a loose ball during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas, as Desert Oasis' Jayden Jones (3) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Valley's David Poole-Eskridge (2) shoots over Desert Oasis' Desmond Pyre (15) and Desert Oasis' ...
Valley's David Poole-Eskridge (2) shoots over Desert Oasis' Desmond Pyre (15) and Desert Oasis' Jayden Jones (3) during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Valley's Xavier Shufford (32) looks to pass against Desert Oasis' Dylan McCarther (4) during th ...
Valley's Xavier Shufford (32) looks to pass against Desert Oasis' Dylan McCarther (4) during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Valley's Xavier Shufford (32) shoots over Desert Oasis' Jayden Jones (3) during the second half ...
Valley's Xavier Shufford (32) shoots over Desert Oasis' Jayden Jones (3) during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis' Breyden Tachera (10) drives past Valley's Elijah Flowers (3) during the second ha ...
Desert Oasis' Breyden Tachera (10) drives past Valley's Elijah Flowers (3) during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Valley's David Poole-Eskridge (2) tries to shoot as Desert Oasis' Damian Rodriguez (23) defends ...
Valley's David Poole-Eskridge (2) tries to shoot as Desert Oasis' Damian Rodriguez (23) defends during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Valley's Nakalayah Fabello (1) tries to drive past Desert Oasis' Breyden Tachera (10) during th ...
Valley's Nakalayah Fabello (1) tries to drive past Desert Oasis' Breyden Tachera (10) during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Valley High School’s fans cheer during the second half of a basketball game against Dese ...
Valley High School’s fans cheer during the second half of a basketball game against Desert Oasis High School, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Senior point guard Nakalayah Fabello scored 15 points to lead Valley to a 60-48 home win over Desert Oasis in a boys basketball game Thursday night.

The Vikings (7-5, 3-1 Class 4A Mountain League) led 24-13 at halftime.

Breyden Tachera scored 19 points to led the Diamondbacks (9-8, 2-2).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Liberty blows out Gorman in state title rematch — PHOTOS
Liberty blows out Gorman in state title rematch — PHOTOS
2
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
3
Liberty, Bishop Gorman meet in rematch of 2022 state final
Liberty, Bishop Gorman meet in rematch of 2022 state final
4
‘The real love of her life’: Ashari Hughes remembered for her love of flag football
‘The real love of her life’: Ashari Hughes remembered for her love of flag football
5
Centennial defeats Coronado in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Centennial defeats Coronado in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Liberty, Bishop Gorman meet in rematch of 2022 state final
Liberty, Bishop Gorman meet in rematch of 2022 state final
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Desert Pines’ Evan Tatum
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Desert Pines’ Evan Tatum
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jalen Butler
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jalen Butler
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Durango’s Tylen Riley
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Durango’s Tylen Riley
Gorman overcomes early struggles to cruise past Centennial
Gorman overcomes early struggles to cruise past Centennial
Durango boys look to make state title run in loaded 5A
Durango boys look to make state title run in loaded 5A