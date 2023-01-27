Valley holds off Desert Oasis in boys basketball — PHOTOS

Nakalayah Fabello scored 15 points to lead Valley to a 60-48 home win over Desert Oasis in a boys basketball game Thursday night. Here are photos from the game.

Valley's David Poole-Eskridge (2) tries to shoot as Desert Oasis' Damian Rodriguez (23) defends during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Oasis' Desmond Pyre (15) shoots over Valley's Xavier Shufford (32) during the first half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Oasis' Desmond Pyre (15) keeps a ball away from Valley's Kevan Wilkins (21) during the first half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Oasis' Kaden Arnold (13) looks to pass against Valley's Xavier Shufford (32) during the first half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Valley's Kevan Wilkins (21) and Desert Oasis' Jaiden Fisher (11), behind, battle for a loose ball during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas, as Desert Oasis' Jayden Jones (3) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Valley's David Poole-Eskridge (2) shoots over Desert Oasis' Desmond Pyre (15) and Desert Oasis' Jayden Jones (3) during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Valley's Xavier Shufford (32) looks to pass against Desert Oasis' Dylan McCarther (4) during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Valley's Xavier Shufford (32) shoots over Desert Oasis' Jayden Jones (3) during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Oasis' Breyden Tachera (10) drives past Valley's Elijah Flowers (3) during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Valley's David Poole-Eskridge (2) tries to shoot as Desert Oasis' Damian Rodriguez (23) defends during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Valley's Nakalayah Fabello (1) tries to drive past Desert Oasis' Breyden Tachera (10) during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Valley High School’s fans cheer during the second half of a basketball game against Desert Oasis High School, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Vikings (7-5, 3-1 Class 4A Mountain League) led 24-13 at halftime.

Breyden Tachera scored 19 points to led the Diamondbacks (9-8, 2-2).

