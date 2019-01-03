Vegas Invite: Huge second quarter propels Bonanza in rout of Sky Pointe

The Bengals forced 11 turnovers and scored seemingly at will in the second quarter Wednesday en route to an 88-30 win over Sky Pointe in the opening round of the Vegas Invitational at Mountain View.

(Thinkstock)

Bonanza boys basketball coach Dan Savage couldn’t have drawn up a much better second quarter.

Especially for a first game of a new year.

“When we can get our stuff going and get into our little three-quarter court press, it’s a lot of energy,” said Bonanza coach Dan Savage. “They’re active defensively, and that creates a lot of offense.”

The Bengals (9-6) already led 21-7 entering the second quarter before starting the quarter with a transition basket off a turnover, two free throws after an offensive rebound and four more transition layups off turnovers, expanding the lead to 33-7.

In all, Bonanza scored 28 points in the quarter — 26 in the paint, including 16 off turnovers. The Bengals also held a 12-2 rebounding edge in the quarter.

Trent Savage’s second straight layup in the final minute of the quarter triggered the running clock at 49-14.

Bonanza gave up an 8-2 run to start the second half before refocusing to rattle off 16 consecutive points.

“We had a little lull, and that’s natural when there’s a running clock, but I did like that we did pick it up,” Dan Savage said. “Our bench kids played really well tonight. There wasn’t any drop off when they came in.”

Kadin Warner led six double-figure scorers with 14 points and had 15 rebounds.

Ian White added 12 points, including an impressive tomahawk dunk in the second half, and nine rebounds, and Joseph Brooks, Baylee Osborne, Trent Savage and Nicolas Diaz all scored 10 points for the Bengals.

“We got a chance to work on stuff, and we’re getting a little bit better every day,” Dan Savage said.

Danny Cox led the Eagles (2-4) with 10 points.

Moapa Valley 56, Chadwick (Calif.) 51 — Lucas Walker scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half as the Pirates rallied from a 20-5 first-quarter deficit to down the Dolphins.

Jessup Lake’s basket with 58 seconds to go gave the Pirates their first lead at 52-51, and Cameron Reese and Chase Hoy each hit two free throws in the final 10 seconds to secure the win.

Lake finished with 12 points, and Reese scored 10 for Moapa Valley.

Bryce Baldridge led Chadwick with 23 points.

Pahrump Valley 55, Mountain View 28 — Chance Farnsworth scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half to lead the Trojans by the Saints.

Brayden Severt added 12 points for Pahrump, which trailed 22-14 early in the third quarter before using a 17-0 run to take the lead for good.

Zack Wood paced Mountain View with 11 points.

Sierra Vista 83, Nuview Bridge (Calif.) 47 — Isaiah Veal poured in 22 points to lead the Mountain Lions by the Knights.

Calvin Richards added 19 points, and Valton Mesic scored 15 for Sierra Vista. Antonio McCoy had 11 points for the Mountain Lions, who led 41-27 at the half.

Luis Rodriguez led the Knights with 17 points.

Capistrano Valley Christian (Calif.) 80, Spring Mountain 50 — Luke Powell scored 20 points as Capistrano Valley pulled away from Spring Mountain.

Festus Ndumanya added 15 points for Capistrano Valley.

Robert Arcenaux led Spring Mountain with 17 points, and teammate Josiah Johnson scored 13.