Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2021 - 10:06 pm
 
Spring Valley coach Billy Hemberger, right, talks with his players during basketball practice at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wednesday’s best

Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

A’lyjah Conway-Wilson, Canyon Springs — The senior scored 14 points in a 74-69 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

David Eskridge-Poole, Valley — The junior scored 19 points in a 78-51 win over Chaparral.

Kenyon Giles, Silverado — The senior scored 34 points in a 66-63 win over Arbor View.

Elijah Johnson, Rancho — The senior scored 15 points in a 60-55 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Angelo Kambala, Liberty — The junior scored 14 points in a 63-27 win over Bonanza.

Miles Mitchell, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had 21 points in a 74-69 win over Canyon Springs.

Zack Pompa, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 17 points in a 60-55 win over Rancho.

Tayan Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 74-69 win over Canyon Springs.

Brian Townsend, Arbor View — The freshman scored 14 points in a 66-63 loss to Silverado.

Kevan Wilkins, Valley — The freshman scored 17 points in a 78-51 win over Chaparral.

Girls

Jaila Childress, Spring Valley — The sophomore scored 15 points in a 63-31 win over Fairmont Prep (Calif.).

Latahemo Fakahafua, Desert Oasis — The junior scored 18 points in a 59-17 win over Arbor View.

Aaliyah Gayles, Spring Valley — The senior scored 23 points in a 63-31 win over Fairmont Prep (Calif.).

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde — The junior scored 16 points in a 36-33 loss to Silverado.

Kayla Terry, Las Vegas — The junior had 36 points, 15 rebounds, eight steals, four blocks and two assists in a 61-30 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Cimarron-Memorial 74, Canyon Springs 69

Liberty 63, Bonanza 27

Sandy Valley 62, Baker (Calif.) 24

Shadow Ridge 60, Rancho 55

Silverado 66, Arbor View 63

Sky Pointe 65, Adelson 26

Valley 78, Chaparral 51

Girls

Desert Oasis 59, Arbor View 17

Desert Pines 62, Eldorado 4

Las Vegas 61, Cimarron-Memorial 30

Sandy Valley 20, Baker (Calif.) 14

Shadow Ridge 59, Rancho 11

Silverado 36, Palo Verde 33

Spring Valley 63, Fairmont Prep (Calif.) 31

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances
Talented challengers seek end to Bishop Gorman’s title streak
CCSD confirms identity of deceased Legacy High football player
Spring Valley girls look to take final step to championship
Bishop Gorman blows out McQueen to recapture state title
THE LATEST
Coronado's Richard Isaacs (2) jumps up to take a shot while being guarded by Bishop Gorman's Za ...
Coronado basketball standout commits to Texas Tech
By / RJ

A point guard, Richard Isaacs played at Coronado as a freshman before departing for Wasatch Acaemcy, which plays a national schedule. He’s returned to Coronado for his senior season.

Spring Valley's Chelsea Camara (5) celebrates after scoring against Bishop Gorman during the se ...
NIAA cancels basketball, wrestling seasons
By / RJ

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association attributed the decision to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s pause of contact sports through at least Feb. 14.