Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Wednesday’s best

Boys

A’lyjah Conway-Wilson, Canyon Springs — The senior scored 14 points in a 74-69 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

David Eskridge-Poole, Valley — The junior scored 19 points in a 78-51 win over Chaparral.

Kenyon Giles, Silverado — The senior scored 34 points in a 66-63 win over Arbor View.

Elijah Johnson, Rancho — The senior scored 15 points in a 60-55 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Angelo Kambala, Liberty — The junior scored 14 points in a 63-27 win over Bonanza.

Miles Mitchell, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had 21 points in a 74-69 win over Canyon Springs.

Zack Pompa, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 17 points in a 60-55 win over Rancho.

Tayan Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 74-69 win over Canyon Springs.

Brian Townsend, Arbor View — The freshman scored 14 points in a 66-63 loss to Silverado.

Kevan Wilkins, Valley — The freshman scored 17 points in a 78-51 win over Chaparral.

Girls

Jaila Childress, Spring Valley — The sophomore scored 15 points in a 63-31 win over Fairmont Prep (Calif.).

Latahemo Fakahafua, Desert Oasis — The junior scored 18 points in a 59-17 win over Arbor View.

Aaliyah Gayles, Spring Valley — The senior scored 23 points in a 63-31 win over Fairmont Prep (Calif.).

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde — The junior scored 16 points in a 36-33 loss to Silverado.

Kayla Terry, Las Vegas — The junior had 36 points, 15 rebounds, eight steals, four blocks and two assists in a 61-30 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Cimarron-Memorial 74, Canyon Springs 69

Liberty 63, Bonanza 27

Sandy Valley 62, Baker (Calif.) 24

Shadow Ridge 60, Rancho 55

Silverado 66, Arbor View 63

Sky Pointe 65, Adelson 26

Valley 78, Chaparral 51

Girls

Desert Oasis 59, Arbor View 17

Desert Pines 62, Eldorado 4

Las Vegas 61, Cimarron-Memorial 30

Sandy Valley 20, Baker (Calif.) 14

Shadow Ridge 59, Rancho 11

Silverado 36, Palo Verde 33

Spring Valley 63, Fairmont Prep (Calif.) 31

