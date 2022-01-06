Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Desert Pines’ Jamir Stephens (0) passes from the court while Mojave’s Jameer McNeal, left, Dante Hookfin, center, and CJ Shaw, right, guard during a boys high school basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 72-64 win over Faith Lutheran.

Rahjon Chambers, Legacy — The sophomore scored 13 points in a 75-40 win over Chaparral.

Pharaoh Compton, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in a 72-64 win over Faith Lutheran.

Emiliyon Daniels, Somerset Losee — The senior scored 16 points in a 56-26 win over Tech.

Sirjohn Hawkins, Somerset Losee — The senior scored 15 points in a 56-26 win over Tech.

Girls

Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The junior scored 22 points in a 51-34 win over Legacy.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Boulder City 73, Equipo Academy 20

Desert Pines 60, Mojave 55

Legacy 75, Chaparral 40

Sky Pointe 78, Coral Academy 56

Somerset Losee 56, Tech 26

Spring Valley 72, Faith Lutheran 64

Virgin Valley 50, Pinecrest Cadence 16

Girls

Clark 67, Valley 20

Coronado 51, Legacy 34

Green Valley 50, Palo Verde 48

Virgin Valley 61, Pinecrest Cadence 17

