Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.
Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances:
Boys
Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 72-64 win over Faith Lutheran.
Rahjon Chambers, Legacy — The sophomore scored 13 points in a 75-40 win over Chaparral.
Pharaoh Compton, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in a 72-64 win over Faith Lutheran.
Emiliyon Daniels, Somerset Losee — The senior scored 16 points in a 56-26 win over Tech.
Sirjohn Hawkins, Somerset Losee — The senior scored 15 points in a 56-26 win over Tech.
Girls
Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The junior scored 22 points in a 51-34 win over Legacy.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys
Boulder City 73, Equipo Academy 20
Desert Pines 60, Mojave 55
Legacy 75, Chaparral 40
Sky Pointe 78, Coral Academy 56
Somerset Losee 56, Tech 26
Spring Valley 72, Faith Lutheran 64
Virgin Valley 50, Pinecrest Cadence 16
Girls
Clark 67, Valley 20
Coronado 51, Legacy 34
Green Valley 50, Palo Verde 48
Virgin Valley 61, Pinecrest Cadence 17
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.