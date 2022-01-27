Wednesday’s high school basketball performances

Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger looks to pass from the floor during a girls high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis defeated Spring Valley 67-64. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Girls

Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 21 points in a 53-6 win over Mountain View.

Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The senior scored 29 points in a 67-64 win over Spring Valley.

Yara Bouharb, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 16 points in a 53-6 win over Mountain View.

Jamia Carter, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 21 points in a 65-24 win over Foothill.

Aaliyah Gayles, Spring Valley — The senior scored 23 points in a 67-64 loss to Desert Oasis.

Hannah Hayes, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored 16 points in a 65-24 win over Foothill.

Burcin Kuru, Green Valley — The senior scored 18 points in a 43-37 loss to Faith Lutheran.

Grace Knox, Spring Valley — The freshman scored 21 points in a 67-64 loss to Desert Oasis.

Lorelani Ladislao, Coral Academy — The sophomore scored 19 points in a 60-36 win over Sky Pointe.

Katy Mathews, Lincoln County — The junior scored 14 points in a 30-20 win over White Pine.

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior scored 16 points in a 43-37 win over Green Valley.

Jaden Newman, Liberty — The junior had 17 points, five rebounds and two steals in an 83-50 win over Bishop Gorman.

Adrienne Puletasi, Liberty — The junior had 13 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in an 83-50 win over Bishop Gorman.

Subhkiran Sandhu, Sky Pointe — The freshman scored 15 points in a 60-36 loss to Coral Academy.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The junior had 27 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and four assists in a 42-34 win over Durango.

Ashari Thrower, Somerset Losee — The senior had 25 points and six steals in a 35-28 win over Del Sol.

Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The junior scored 31 points in a 52-33 win over Legacy.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Boulder City 36, Pahrump Valley 22

Calvary Chapel 73, Mountain View 11

Girls

Calvary Chapel 53, Mountain View 6

Cimarron-Memorial 43, Bonanza 32

C0ral Academy 60, Sky Pointe 36

Coronado 52, Legacy 33

Desert Oasis 67, Spring Valley 64

Faith Lutheran 43, Green Valley 37

Liberty 83, Bishop Gorman 50

Lincoln County 30, White Pine 20

Pahrump Valley 53, Boulder City 32

Shadow Ridge 65, Foothill 24

Sierra Vista 53, Basic 16

Silverado 42, Durango 34

Somerset Losee 35, Del Sol 28

Tech 66, Pinecrest Cadence 27

