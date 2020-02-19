Wilkinson’s late shot leads Bishop Gorman to victory

Mwani Wilkinson scored 23 points, and his layup off a pass from Ryan Abelman with 1.8 seconds left lifted Bishop Gorman to a 61-59 win over Liberty.

(Getty Images)

Mwani Wilkinson scored 23 points, and his layup off a pass from Ryan Abelman with 1.8 seconds left lifted Bishop Gorman to a 61-59 win over Liberty in the Class 4A Desert Region boys basketball semifinals Tuesday at Desert Oasis.

Will McClendon scored 14 points for the Gaels (25-3), who will meet Durango in the Desert final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Desert Oasis. Zaon Collins added 13 points, five assists and four steals for Gorman.

Julian Strawther led Liberty (20-7) with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Joshua Jefferson added 16. The Patriots went on an 8-0 run in the final two minutes to tie the game at 59 before Wilkinson’s deciding basket.

■ Durango 81, Coronado 77 — At Desert Oasis, Sebastian Mack scored 27 points in the Trailblazers’ upset win.

Anthony Hunter had 20 points, and Kendrick Gilbert added 18 for Durango (19-8). Jaden Hardy had 32 points, and Jaxon Kohler had 19 for the Cougars (19-8).

Girls

■ Desert Oasis 64, Bishop Gorman 44 — At Desert Oasis, Jordyn Stroud scored 23 points to lead the Diamondbacks in the Desert Region semifinals.

Young had nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, when Desert Oasis (22-2) scored 33 points to put the game away. Eliyjah Pricebrooks had 12 points, and Olivia Bigger added 10 for Desert Oasis. The Diamondbacks will host Spring Valley for the Desert championship at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Bentleigh Hoskins led the Gaels (18-11) with 15 points, while Reina Bell added 12.

■ Spring Valley 65, Liberty 50 — At Desert Oasis, Aaliyah Gayles had 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Grizzlies to a Desert Region semifinal win.

Garrisen Freeman scored 12 points for Spring Valley (23-5), the No. 2 seed from the Southwest League. Liberty ends its season at 19-7.

Mountain Region

Boys

■ Faith Lutheran 72, Arbor View 70, 2OT — At Desert Pines, Azavier Johnson scored 22 points to help the Crusaders to a tough win.

Jackson Williams had 17 points, and Jason Sims and Nick Attanasio added 12 and 11, respectively, for Faith Lutheran (20-9), which will play a true road game at Desert Pines for the Mountain championship.

Donovan Yap had 39 points for Arbor View (17-10), including a fadeaway 3-pointer with six seconds left in the first overtime to tie the game. David Moore had 11 for the Aggies.

■ Desert Pines 53, Cheyenne 38 — At Desert Pines, Anthony Swift had 24 points and eight rebounds as the Jaguars advanced. Darnell Washington added six points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (19-9).

Glenn Taylor had 16 points to lead the Desert Shields (15-9).

Girls

■ Centennial 91, Shadow Ridge 62 — At Desert Pines, Taylor Bigby scored 18 points in the Bulldogs’ Mountain Region semifinal win.

Jade Thomas had 16 points, and Aaliyah Ibarra added 14 for Centennial (21-6), the No. 1 seed from the Northwest League, which faces Faith Lutheran in the Mountain final at 5 p.m. Thursday at Desert Pines.

Shadow Ridge ends its season at 15-7.

■ Faith Lutheran 66, Canyon Springs 50 — At Desert Pines, Quianna Brown paced a quartet of Crusaders in double figures in a Mountain Region semifinal victory.

Jalen Tanuvasa had 16 points, Taylor Etopio added 14 and Kelsey Howryla hit for 11 for Faith Lutheran (17-7).

Janette Fine had 17 points to top Canyon Springs (22-6), while Sydnei Collier put in 11.